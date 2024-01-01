Whimsical Logo

Tools designed
to keep product
teams aligned

  • Create a single source oftruth for every project.Create a single source of truth for every project.

  • Brainstorm and organizeideas visually.Brainstorm and organize ideas visually.

  • Clarify user flows and processeswith one flexible toolkit.Clarify user flows and processes with one flexible toolkit.

  • Build wireframes withdrag-and-drop components.Build wireframes with drag-and-drop components.

A screenshot of Whimsical's document and board features.A screenshot of Whimsical's document and board features.

Learn from the brightest

Access proven templates and examples

Learn how product leaders and teams solved unique and everyday challenges.

WebflowView Webflow contentReforgeView Reforge contentLenny’s NewspapeView Lenny’s content
Bullseye iconSimplify your workflow

Made for iterative work

Solve product challenges faster from one workspace.

Presentation-ready outputs to share ideas

An infinite canvas for collaboration

Canvas content
100%

Live updates across channels

Direct communication to ship your best work

Keep your team informed with convenient channels for feedback and context sharing.

Annotations for clear async sharing

This is an object on the board that a user can add and position. It should function the same as sticky notes etc.
Describe what you would like to generate or type / for examples
Auto
Mind maps
Flowchart

Discussion threads with visual links and embeds

Discussion
🙌 Nice work, @Steve! I’ll add these wireframes
to the Roadmap 2024
Start a new thread…
Michelle
Moments ago
🙌 Nice work, @Steve! I’ll add these wireframes
to the Roadmap 2024
Reply

Reactions for fast replies

Melissa Ho
5 min ago
@Steve can you share your wireframe progress at our Roadmap workshop on Wednesday?
Steve Schoeffel
3 min ago
Sure thing! Here’s a sneak peek:
Jump-start tasks

Visualize solutions in seconds

Generate diagrams with Whimsical AI

Whimsical

Rocket iconMade for product people

Great minds
think here

Winning teams run
on Whimsical.

Design pappa avatar
Design pappa
Verified
@designpappa

After using @Whimsical for a few days, I have to say I’m totally addicted. The features are so smart, so magical. Thank you!

Shahed Khan avatar
Shahed Khan@_shahedk

@Whimsical is such an underrated product. Great design. Built for collaboration. Highly recommend it to anyone who creates flowcharts, mind maps, etc.

Josh Johnson avatar
Josh Johnson
Verified
@secondfret

Dang. @Whimsical is beyond good. It might turn into my favorite tool as a PM.

Mark Johnson CC avatar
Mark Johnson CC
Verified
@markjohnsoncc

Man, @Whimsical is one of the best products I’ve stumbled upon in a minute. Such a delight to use.

Get your team on the same page

