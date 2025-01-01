Show instead of tell with Whimsical Boards
Create diagrams, wireframes, and whiteboards that are easy to share or embed into docs and tasks inside Whimsical.
Capture and share your ideas at the speed of thought
Diagrams
Quickly capture ideas and create shared understanding with eye-catching diagrams everyone can use.Learn more
Wireframes
Explore new product ideas and iterate quickly to ship the right solution on your first release, not the third.Learn more
Whiteboards
Brainstorm, organize, and collaborate with your team, no matter where or when.Learn more
done right
Built for speed
Optimized for speed and efficiency to keep you in a state of flow.
Multiplayer editing
Work together in real-time to keep your momentum going.
Templates from experts
Jump start your thought process with our library of helpful templates.
Comments
Have focused conversations where the work happens, without the noise of chat apps.
Images and video
Upload images or embed videos from Loom, YouTube, and more to provide context.
Version history
View previous versions of your boards and restore them to an earlier state.
Create tasks anywhere
Create tasks right where you’re working in boards—no app switching or pasting required. Whimsical AI automatically fills in task titles and descriptions, embedding related content to keep everything connected and actionable.
Workshop tools
Run more productive workshops with built-in timers to keep activities on track, and voting features to streamline group decisions and feedback.
Uniquely interconnected
Everything in your Whimsical workspace is connected. Simply type @ to link a file, task, or teammate anywhere in Whimsical.
You can even display links as live embeds, making important context easier to understand and always up to date.
Testimonials
“Being able to rapidly explore ideas, whether in flows, wireframes, cards, or words, has been invaluable. Faster exploration means faster communication.”
Arthur K.
Staff Product Designer
“When we write pitches for new features, we’ll usually start by creating a flowchart or a user flow. Then we can embed those within a pitch doc, which is a huge benefit. You don’t have the same ability to combine different files at that level with other tools.”
Drew Barontini
Chief Product Officer, Differential
“I use it for everything from wireframing and mind mapping to creating flowcharts and user flows. I used to rely on a bunch of different tools, but Whimsical’s got it all in one place.”
Jason M.
Designer
Docs, Posts, and Projects included with Boards—all for one price
Docs
Clutter-free docs to align your team and move work forward.Explore docs
Posts
A mindful approach to team communication free from noise.Explore posts
Projects
Thoughtfully minimal and blazingly fast project management.Explore projects