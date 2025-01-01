Create clarity with flowcharts, mind maps, and other diagrams
Quickly capture ideas and create shared understanding with eye-catching diagrams everyone can use.
We didn’t invent diagrams, but we made them collaborative, intuitive, and fun
Flowcharts
Effortlessly build and communicate complex processes with an intuitive interface, predictive shapes, infinite canvas, and keyboard shortcuts.
Mind maps
Visualize and organize your ideas into beautiful mind maps with automatic layouts, movable branches, and links to related files or tasks.
Whimsical AI
Whimsical AI supercharges your creativity and productivity with smart suggestions and automated diagram creation powered by ChatGPT.
done right
Built for speed
Optimized for speed and efficiency to keep you in a state of flow.
Multiplayer editing
Work together in real-time to keep your momentum going.
Templates from experts
Jump start your thought process with our library of helpful templates.
Comments
Have focused conversations where the work happens, without the noise of chat apps.
Images and video
Upload images or embed videos from Loom, YouTube, and more to provide context.
Version history
View previous versions of your boards and restore them to an earlier state.
Sequence diagrams
Create elegant sequence diagrams showing interactions between system objects, providing a clear understanding of messages or event order over time.
Create tasks anywhere
Create tasks right where you’re diagramming in boards—no app switching or pasting required. Whimsical AI automatically fills in task titles and descriptions, embedding related content to keep everything connected and actionable.
Uniquely interconnected
Everything in your Whimsical workspace is connected. Simply type @ to link a file, task, or teammate anywhere in Whimsical.
You can even display links as live embeds, making important context easier to understand and always up to date.
Testimonials
“I use it for everything from wireframing and mind mapping to creating flowcharts and user flows. I used to rely on a bunch of different tools, but Whimsical’s got it all in one place.”
Jason M.
Designer
“Whimsical turns the process of creating diagrams and flowcharts from mundane to a real joy! Whether I’m brainstorming ideas or working with my team, it adds a touch of style to everything. Whimsical has become my go-to for making ideas come alive visually.”
Nathan
Product Manager
“Whimsical is super easy to use and fast. Their boards work for a range of things like user maps, decision trees and sketches. It’s an incredible tool to share your ideas and communicate clearly with your team.”
Mike R.
Designer
Docs, Posts, and Projects included with Boards—all for one price
Docs
Clutter-free docs to align your team and move work forward.
Posts
A mindful approach to team communication free from noise.
Projects
Thoughtfully minimal and blazingly fast project management.
Boards
An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, and whiteboards.