The Whimsical Way

When we founded Whimsical, we didn’t just set out to build a world-class product—we set out to create a way of working we believe in. A company where people can thrive without burning out. A culture that doesn’t just imagine the future of work but lives it every day. A place where real work—the kind that builds, solves, and creates—gets the uninterrupted time it requires.

This is The Whimsical Way: our proven blueprint for what work can be, whether your team is remote or in-office.

Our principles

These are the principles we follow to work differently and achieve consistently high levels of focus, alignment, productivity, and calm while maintaining sane work hours and a high quality of life outside of work.

Quick start guide

Adopting a new way of working can feel overwhelming, so here are a few practical steps you can start using today to experience the benefits of The Whimsical Way.

Quick start guide

Inspired by

We didn’t come up with all these ideas ourselves. We have borrowed many of them from others. We’re inspired and guided along the way by a collection of companies and individuals and their ways of doing things:

  • No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings (Netflix)
  • Creativity, Inc by Ed Catmull (Pixar)
  • Apple and Steve Jobs (many, many books)
  • Buffer
  • 37signals
  • Doist
  • Build by Tony Fadell (Nest)
  • Amp It Up by Frank Slootman (Snowflake)
  • Working Backwards by Colin Bryar and Bill Carr (Amazon)
