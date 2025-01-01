Posts keep everyone in sync without the unnecessary noise
Posts bring important updates and discussions into focus where the real work happens—not lost in the chaos of chat apps.
Posts are the perfect balance between the ease of chat and the depth of docs
Ditch the meetings, share updates as posts
Posts let you share status updates asynchronously, keeping everyone informed without the need for another meeting. Add context, spark meaningful discussions, and keep everything organized in one place—easy to find, easy to revisit.
Categories keep your posts organized
Organize posts your way, making it easy for your team to find the information they need—fast.
Turn posts into tasks
Create tasks from posts—no app switching or pasting required. Whimsical AI automatically fills in task titles and descriptions, embedding related content to keep everything connected and actionable.Learn more
Send posts to Slack
Keep your team in the know by sharing posts directly to Slack. Set post categories to auto-share updates to the right Slack channels so everyone stays informed without the extra effort.
Create templates to streamline your workflow
Save time and bring consistency to your updates with templates. Whether it’s project check-ins, weekly summaries, or feedback requests, templates help you standardize posts for any purpose.
Uniquely interconnected
Everything in your Whimsical workspace is connected. Simply type @ to link a file, task, or teammate anywhere in Whimsical.
You can even display links as live embeds, making important context easier to understand and always up to date.
Testimonials
“I have been using Whimsical for years because it makes my job as a product manager much more manageable.”
Product Manager
Financial Services Industry
“A big advantage of Whimsical is better alignment across teams and disciplines.”
Monica Ray Scott
Design Strategist
“What really sets Whimsical apart from other tools is the attention to detail. The team at Whimsical clearly put a lot of thought into making the tool as user-friendly as possible.”
Gary Gaspar
CEO, Marker.io
Boards, Docs, and Projects included with Posts—all for one price
Boards
An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, and whiteboards.Explore boards
Docs
Clutter-free docs to align your team and move work forward.Explore docs
Projects
Thoughtfully minimal and blazingly fast project management.Explore projects