One workspace to plan, align, and launch faster
Whimsical keeps marketing work clear, visible, and on track—without app overload. From strategy to launch, everything stays connected so your team can focus on impact, not chasing context.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
It’s not just you
Tired of your tools working against you?
These everyday frustrations aren’t just annoying—they’re slowing you down, draining your time, and making it harder to achieve your goals.
Tool overload
I’m constantly switching between Jira, Slack, Notion, and Miro just to keep track of one feature.”
Scattered information
I’m always piecing things together—briefs in one place, assets in another, feedback buried somewhere else.
Missing the big picture
It’s hard to see how all our work ladders up to campaign goals or company priorities.
Messy task management
What’s shipping next week? What’s blocked? I can’t tell without digging through different apps or chasing teammates for updates.
Lack of visibility
I’m never really sure what’s approved, in progress, or already shipped.
Meetings break my focus
I get pulled into too many meetings and ‘quick chats’ just to cover what could’ve been shared async.
There’s a better way
When your tools work for you, everything clicks
Launch on time—without the scramble
From early planning to final approvals, keep everything in one place so your team can move fast without losing clarity. No more last-minute fire drills or digging for what’s missing.
Stay aligned across strategy, execution, and channels
Make sure every team is pulling in the same direction. Link goals to briefs, assets, and tasks so messaging stays consistent—and nothing slips through the cracks.
Collaborate without slowing down
Whether you’re working with design, product, or sales, keep everyone aligned. Share updates, clarify decisions, and avoid the back-and-forth that slows work down.
Always be in the loop
Get the visibility you need without jumping between apps or asking for yet another status update. Track progress, blockers, and approvals at a glance—in one connected workspace.
Make feedback and approvals less painful
Centralize input, track decisions, and avoid version chaos. Whimsical helps your team give feedback that’s actionable and keeps everything organized so reviews don’t drag on.
Capture decisions and context
Document key choices, outcomes, and insights as you go—so your team learns over time, not just project to project. It’s all searchable, centralized, and easy to revisit when needed.
More focus, fewer meetings
Unlock async workflows so you can stay aligned without constant meetings—and focus on high-leverage work that actually moves the needle.
From idea to launch, Whimsical helps you align your team, move fast, and deliver the outcomes you’re responsible for.Get started for free
The tools you need.In one place.For less.
Your tools
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover board use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover doc use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover project use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Team size1
Choose your team size
Whimsical
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Fully covers board cases
- Flowcharts
- Mind maps
- Wireframes
- Whiteboards
- Sticky notes
Fully covers doc cases
- Plans, briefs, and PRDs
- Notes
- Documentation
- Wikis
- User research
Fully covers project cases
- Projects and tasks
- Roadmaps
- Bugs and feature requests
- Project communication
- Workflow integrations
Ready to switch but stuck in a contract?
We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.Send your contract
Built for marketers who turn vision into impact
From brainstorms to briefs, and tasks to team comms, Whimsical keeps you connected and moving forward.
Frequently asked questions
Yes—Whimsical is one of the best tools for fast-moving marketing teams who need to plan, collaborate, and launch with clarity. It combines visual thinking, documentation, task tracking, and async communication into one connected workspace—so your team can go from brief to launch without getting bogged down by app overload.
Instead of switching between a disconnected stack of tools like Miro, Notion, and Asana, marketers can brainstorm, manage timelines, share updates, and align cross-functionally—all in one place. That means faster execution, fewer silos, and more time spent on work that moves the needle.
Whimsical helps marketing teams align on strategy and creative direction by keeping early thinking, key decisions, and execution plans in one connected workspace. You can map messaging frameworks, explore visual concepts, and document creative direction—all in a structured, searchable format.
Because everything—whiteboards, briefs, messaging docs, brand assets, and tasks—lives together, strategy stays visible as work evolves. No more chasing links across tools or losing the “why” behind your campaigns—just clear, connected thinking from idea to launch.
Whimsical gives marketing teams a single place to plan, coordinate, and execute projects and campaigns—from kickoff to post-launch retros:
- Collaborate on ideas, flows, timelines, and wireframes in Boards
- Write structured briefs and messaging docs in Docs
- Manage tasks and track progress with Projects
- Share async updates and key decisions in Posts
Because everything lives in one connected workspace, marketers stay aligned without the overhead of shuffling between disconnected apps. That means fewer blockers, faster collaboration, and more clarity at every stage of the workflow.
Whimsical is built for modern collaboration—whether your team is remote, hybrid, or working async to make space for deep work. From planning campaigns across time zones to getting cross-functional sign-off, Whimsical helps you share context, give feedback, and make decisions—without needing another meeting.
Use Docs to write briefs and pitch ideas, Boards to visually explore and align, Projects to track work, and Posts to share updates or document decisions. Everything is linkable, commentable, and structured—so your team can stay in sync, even when you’re not online at the same time.
All-in-one apps like ClickUp and Notion pack a bunch of unrelated tools into one place—creating bloat, complexity, and fragmented context. For marketers, that means looking in more places, taking more steps, and losing time to overhead.
Whimsical combines four core tools in one connected workspace:
- Projects for project management and task tracking
- Boards for diagramming, wireframing, and whiteboarding
- Docs for clear writing and knowledge management
- Posts for async project updates, team check-ins, decision making, and more
Whimsical brings these tools together in one calm, connected workspace—so your team can move from idea to execution without the clutter of bloated all-in-one platforms.
Project management tools are built for tracking tasks. Whimsical is built for designing, documenting, and delivering products—together. While Jira, Trello, Monday Dev, and Linear help teams manage work once it’s defined, Whimsical helps cross-functional teams define the work clearly from the start.
Designers can map user flows, create lo-fi wireframes, embed Figma designs, write PRDs, and connect everything to tasks and updates—all in Whimsical. That means fewer silos, faster collaboration, and less time stitching together context across multiple apps.
Most whiteboarding and diagramming tools stop at visual thinking. Tools like FigJam, Miro, and Lucidchart are great for early ideation, but make you stitch together decisions, tasks, and other context across other apps.
With Whimsical, you can brainstorm with sticky notes, branch into mind maps, build lo-fi wireframes, and nest those visuals directly in product specs or tasks. Everything stays connected—so the handoff from exploration to delivery is seamless, structured, and easy to follow.
Yes—Whimsical integrates with many of the apps you’re already using, like Slack, GitHub, Figma, Jira, Notion, ClickUp, and more.
Yes—Whimsical is secure and scalable for your team, whether you’re a startup or an enterprise. It’s SOC 2 Type II compliant, supports SAML SSO and SCIM for secure authentication, and follows industry best practices for data protection and privacy.
Whimsical is trusted by leading product teams at companies like Anthropic, Retool, and Klaviyo, and is built to support both small teams and fast-growing organizations. It’s fast, reliable, and ready for the way modern product teams work.