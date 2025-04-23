A connected workspace for designers and their teams
It’s not just you
Tired of your tools working against you?
These everyday frustrations aren’t just annoying—they’re slowing you down, draining your time, and making it harder to ship high-quality work.
Tool overload
I’m constantly switching between Jira, Slack, Notion, and Miro just to keep track of one feature.”
Scattered information
Specs live in one doc, decisions in Slack, and user flows in another. It’s chaos for new teammates.
Lack of visibility
I’m never really sure what’s approved, in progress, or already shipped.
Missing the big picture
I’m designing features, but I don’t always understand the why or how it fits into our broader strategy and goals.
Context switching slows me down
Every time I switch tools, I lose my train of thought—and it happens all day.
Meetings break my focus
I get pulled into too many meetings and ‘quick chats’ just to cover what could’ve been shared async.
There’s a better way
When your tools work for you, everything clicks
Explore ideas visually
Map user flows, create lo-fi wireframes, or brainstorm with sticky notes in one fast, flexible space that supports creative exploration.
Make design decisions visible
Capture design rationale alongside the work so your choices are clear, shareable, and easy to reference across the team as projects progress.
Centralize feedback and next steps
Keep comments, critiques, and follow-ups connected to your work. With live Figma embeds, your designs stay visible and up to date—right inside project docs and tasks.
Collaborate across disciplines
Work in the same space as product and engineering so you can share updates earlier, clarify intent faster, and cut down on back-and-forth.
Track work without the overhead
Stay aligned on what’s in progress, what’s blocked, and what’s ready without losing momentum to context switching.
Share updates without meetings
Use async posts to share progress, decisions, or design walkthroughs—so teammates stay in the loop without another standup.
Frequently asked questions
Yes—Whimsical is one of the best tools for design teams who want to move fast, stay aligned, and reduce app overhead. It combines wireframing, diagramming, documentation, and project tracking in one connected app—so designers can think visually, document clearly, and stay connected to the full product workflow.
Instead of switching between a disconnect stack of tools like FigJam, Notion, and Jira, you can brainstorm early ideas, collaborate on PRDs, and stay involved through launch—all in one visual workspace. Whimsical keeps designers in sync with PMs and engineers from day one, without bouncing between apps or losing context.
Whimsical gives designers space to explore ideas quickly—without friction or app switching. Whether you’re mapping user flows, working through new features with lo-fi wireframes, or running a retro, Whimsical Boards support fast, visual thinking across every stage of the design process.
Start with a sticky note brainstorm, branch into a mind map, and build wireframes with drag-and-drop components—all on the same canvas. Voting, timers, and comments make collaboration smooth, whether you’re working live or async. And because Boards live alongside Projects, Docs, and Posts, your early ideas stay connected to the final build—no more scattered artifacts or lost context.
Whimsical keeps everything in one structured workspace—so designers can quickly understand what’s being built, why it matters, and how it’s supposed to work. Product specs, user flows, wireframes, and updates all live in the same app, making it easy to follow decisions and get up to speed.
Instead of digging through Slack threads, Notion docs, or Jira tickets, you can see the full picture in Whimsical—linked tasks, nested diagrams, embedded Figma designs, and documented decisions all in one place. That means fewer clarification pings and less time guessing at intent.
Whimsical brings product context, specs, and visual artifacts into one shared app—so designers, PMs, and engineers are always on the same page. Instead of relaying updates across Slack, linking out to Notion docs, or commenting in tools only a few teammates check, everyone works from the same connected workspace.
Designers can nest user flows in PRDs, embed Figma designs in tasks, and share async updates that keep everyone aligned—without needing another meeting. Everything stays in context, making handoffs smoother, feedback loops tighter, and cross-functional collaboration feel seamless.
Project management tools are built for tracking tasks. Whimsical is built for designing, documenting, and delivering products—together. While Jira, Trello, Monday Dev, and Linear help teams manage work once it’s defined, Whimsical helps cross-functional teams define the work clearly from the start.
Designers can map user flows, create lo-fi wireframes, embed Figma designs, write PRDs, and connect everything to tasks and updates—all in Whimsical. That means fewer silos, faster collaboration, and less time stitching together context across multiple apps.
Most whiteboarding and diagramming tools stop at visual thinking. Tools like FigJam, Miro, and Lucidchart are great for early ideation, but make you stitch together decisions, tasks, and other context across other apps.
With Whimsical, you can brainstorm with sticky notes, branch into mind maps, build lo-fi wireframes, and nest those visuals directly in product specs or tasks. Everything stays connected—so the handoff from exploration to delivery is seamless, structured, and easy to follow.
All-in-one apps like ClickUp and Notion pack a bunch of unrelated tools into one place—creating bloat, complexity, and fragmented context. For designers, that means looking in more places, taking more steps, and losing time to overhead.
Whimsical combines four core tools in one connected workspace:
- Projects for project management and task tracking
- Boards for diagramming, wireframing, and whiteboarding
- Docs for clear writing and knowledge management
- Posts for async project updates, team check-ins, decision making, and more
Whimsical brings these tools together in one calm, connected workspace—so your team can move from idea to execution without the clutter of bloated all-in-one platforms.
Yes—Whimsical integrates with many of the apps you’re already using, like Slack, GitHub, Figma, Jira, Notion, ClickUp, and more.
Yes—Whimsical is secure and scalable for your team, whether you’re a startup or an enterprise. It’s SOC 2 Type II compliant, supports SAML SSO and SCIM for secure authentication, and follows industry best practices for data protection and privacy.
Whimsical is trusted by leading product teams at companies like Anthropic, Retool, and Klaviyo, and is built to support both small teams and fast-growing organizations. It’s fast, reliable, and ready for the way modern product teams work.