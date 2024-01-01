We believe in focused and asynchronous work
Our culture and values are tightly coupled to the product we build. We design the product for the future of work we believe in and we design the company to represent that future.
Craftsmanship
We are specialists, eager learners, and persistent in our pursuit of quality work. We’re patient and committed because building great things takes time.
Long-term focus
We're building Whimsical for the long-haul. We don't believe in growth at all costs. We strive to work calm, 40-hour work weeks.
Joyful building
One of our mantras is that software should spark joy, not dread. It’s about empathy and going the extra mile to make software feel like magic.
Partnership
We’ve built the company around the idea that everybody who joins us should feel like they are partners in the business. Our equity offers are 100% transparent and above market average.
Remote first
We are 100% distributed team across 12 different countries from Denver to Auckland.
Sustainability
Whimsical is committed to doing our part towards sustainable future for the planet. We contribute 1% of our revenue to Stripe Climate initiatives.
What we offer
Best-in-class benefits
Competitive salary
Our salaries are based on the US market, no matter where you live.
Paid time off
Whimsicals enjoy six weeks of paid time off every year.
Equity
We offer transparent, above market level equity.
Parental leave
Get up to 16 weeks of paid parental leave.
Health, dental, & vision
We offer fully paid for health, dental, and vision coverage.
6% pension matching for US employees
Whimsical will match contributions up to six percent of your income.
Current openings
Sorry, there are no active job openings at the moment.