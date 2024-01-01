Pricing

Plans for teams of 1 to 1000+ and always free to try!

Starter No credit card required Free Best for solo problem solvers Unlimited personal files

Unlimited personal files Unlimited shared docs

Unlimited shared docs 3 Team boards for collaborating

3 Team boards for collaborating 100 AI actions

100 AI actions Unlimited members Get started Pro Billed annually $10permonthpereditor For collaborative teams Unlimited shared files

Unlimited shared files 2000 AI actions per editor/month

2000 AI actions per editor/month 10 guests per file or folder

10 guests per file or folder Premium support Plus everything in Starter Get started Org Billed annually $20permonthpereditor For teams who need extra security SAML SSO

SAML SSO User provisioning (SCIM)

User provisioning (SCIM) New workspace prevention

New workspace prevention Custom agreements

Custom agreements Private teams

Private teams 4000 AI actions per editor/month Plus everything in Pro Contact sales

We contribute 1% of our revenue to fund next-generation carbon removal.