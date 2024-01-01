Whimsical Logo

Brand

Pricing

Plans for teams of 1 to 1000+ and always free to try!

  1. Starter

    No credit card required

    Free

    Best for solo problem solvers

    • Unlimited personal files
    • Unlimited shared docs
    • 3 Team boards for collaborating
    • 100 AI actions
    • Unlimited members
    Get started

  2. Pro

    Billed annually

    $10montheditor

    Or $12/editor billed monthly

    For collaborative teams

    • Unlimited shared files
    • 2000 AI actions per editor/month
    • 10 guests per file or folder
    • Premium support

    Plus everything in Starter

    Get started

  3. Org

    Billed annually

    $20montheditor

    For teams who need extra security

    • SAML SSO
    • User provisioning (SCIM)
    • New workspace prevention
    • Custom agreements
    • Private teams
    • 4000 AI actions per editor/month

    Plus everything in Pro

    Contact sales

We contribute 1% of our revenue to fund next-generation carbon removal.

Only pay for the editors you need

Viewers and guests are free 😊

  • Editors

    Can create and edit files

  • Viewers

    Can view and comment on shared files

  • Guests

    Can edit, comment, and view specific files

Safe and secure

Whimsical is committed to helping customers comply with their GDPR and CCPA requirements, and are SOC II Type 2 compliant.

Visit our trust center
  • GDPR
  • CCPA
  • SOC2

Frequently asked questions