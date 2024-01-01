Pricing
Starter
Free
- Unlimited personal files
- Unlimited shared docs
- 3 Team boards for collaborating
- 100 AI actions
- Unlimited members
Pro
Billed annually
$10permonthpereditor
Or $12/editor billed monthly
- Unlimited shared files
- 2000 AI actions per editor/month
- 10 guests per file or folder
- Premium support
Plus everything in Starter
Org
Billed annually
$20permonthpereditor
- SAML SSO
- User provisioning (SCIM)
- New workspace prevention
- Custom agreements
- Private teams
- 4000 AI actions per editor/month
Plus everything in Pro
Only pay for the editors you need
Editors
Can create and edit files
Viewers
Can view and comment on shared files
Guests
Can edit, comment, and view specific files
Safe and secure
Whimsical is committed to helping customers comply with their GDPR and CCPA requirements, and are SOC II Type 2 compliant.Visit our trust center
- GDPR
- CCPA
- SOC2
Frequently asked questions
Yes! With our free Starter plan, you get unlimited private files, unlimited shared docs, 3 team boards for collaborating, and 100 AI actions.
We accept all major credit and debit cards. For Org plans, we also accept wire and ACH transfers.
You can create 2 free workspaces and switch between them seamlessly.
Yes, we gladly offer a 20% discount to non-profit organizations. Contact us to learn more.
Yes, students and teachers can use Whimsical free of charge. Sign up and fill out this form to apply.
Yes, you can share files with people outside your workspace or invite them into your workspace as guests. On our free Starter plan, guests have view and comment access, while on the Pro plan, you have the flexibility to invite them as editors, commenters, or viewers.