Linear is purpose-built for software development. But its feature set can limit collaboration beyond engineering—especially when it comes to planning, roadmapping, or sharing broader context. Whimsical gives your entire team a flexible, visual workspace for managing projects, mapping ideas, creating documentation, and moving work forward—together.
Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Choose your team size
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
Whimsical takes a more holistic approach—helping teams move from idea to launch in one connected workspace.
Linear is a fast, focused tool for managing software projects. But its emphasis on technical users can make it harder to collaborate across disciplines—especially when it comes to planning, documentation, or sharing broader context.
Whimsical goes beyond managing projects. It combines visual thinking, documentation, and async communication with project management—so teams can stay aligned every step of the way.
Whimsical gives your team:
Where Linear helps engineers stay on track, Whimsical helps your whole team stay in sync—from first idea to shipped work.
Yes—Whimsical is a strong Linear alternative, especially for teams who want to collaborate across disciplines, not just track engineering tasks.
Linear is built for speed and structure, but it’s focused almost entirely on software delivery. Many teams still rely on other apps for whiteboarding, writing specs, or sharing updates with the broader team.
Whimsical gives your team a more complete, connected workspace. You can map out ideas, write plans, manage projects, and keep everyone aligned—without switching apps.
Many teams find Whimsical offers a lighter, more flexible experience that still gives them everything they need to plan, track, and ship work.
Yes—Whimsical can replace Linear for project management, especially for teams who want flexibility, context, and visibility across functions.
Linear is optimized for engineering workflows—but it can feel rigid or limited when it comes to broader planning, cross-functional collaboration, or sharing decisions outside of tickets.
With Whimsical Projects, you can manage tasks, track progress, and organize work across technical and non-technical teams.
And because Whimsical also includes Boards, Docs, and Posts, your planning, documentation, and async updates stay connected to the work itself—so your team can move faster and stay aligned, all in one calm, connected workspace.
Whimsical includes purpose-built tools that go beyond task management—so your team can plan, document, and execute without relying on multiple apps.
Linear is focused on issue tracking and engineering workflows, but it lacks built-in tools for visual thinking, structured documentation, and async communication—so teams often need extra apps to fill those gaps.
In addition to core project management features, Whimsical also includes:
Whimsical gives you the full workflow—from visualizing ideas to planning and building—all in one calm, connected app.
For teams that want to move quickly and collaborate across disciplines, Whimsical is often the better choice.
Linear is excellent for tracking issues within engineering—but it stops short when teams need to map out ideas, align on strategy, or share updates across the org. That often means relying on other apps and losing context along the way.
Whimsical brings everything together. It’s especially well-suited for product, design, and engineering teams working together to:
It’s a faster, more connected way to go from idea to outcome—all in one app.
Teams choose Whimsical over Linear because it brings the whole team together—from early ideas to shipped work.
Linear is fast and focused, but it’s built primarily for engineering. That means teams often rely on additional apps for whiteboarding, documentation, and async communication, which slows collaboration and silos information.
Whimsical brings everything together—Projects, Boards, Docs, and Posts—in one calm, connected workspace. That means no silos, fewer meetings, and less time lost stitching your workflow together across different tools.
It’s especially appealing to teams who want clarity, speed, and a calmer way to plan and build—without the overhead or cost of using multiple apps just to get the tools they need.
Yes—switching from Linear to Whimsical is simple and doesn’t require a complex migration process.
You can export your tasks from Linear and import them into Whimsical in just a few minutes. No manual copying. No messy workarounds.
And because Whimsical includes project management, visual thinking, documentation, and async updates all in one app, many teams find they can consolidate apps and streamline how they work from day one.
We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.
You don’t have to wait out your Linear contract to get started with Whimsical.
Use this form to send us copy of your current agreement or a screenshot of your plan details (be sure it shows the total amount and end date). We'll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.
Have questions? You can use the same form to get in touch with our friendly customer support team.