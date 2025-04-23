Whimsical takes a more holistic approach—helping teams move from idea to launch in one connected workspace.

Linear is a fast, focused tool for managing software projects. But its emphasis on technical users can make it harder to collaborate across disciplines—especially when it comes to planning, documentation, or sharing broader context.

Whimsical goes beyond managing projects. It combines visual thinking, documentation, and async communication with project management—so teams can stay aligned every step of the way.

Whimsical gives your team:

Whiteboarding, diagramming, and wireframing with Boards

Writing and knowledge management with Docs

Project management with Projects

Async updates, check-ins, and more with Posts

Where Linear helps engineers stay on track, Whimsical helps your whole team stay in sync—from first idea to shipped work.