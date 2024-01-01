Whimsical Logo

Brand

  • Mind map like a pro

    Organize your thoughts, communicate complex ideas, and drive clarity across your team.

    Create mind map

  • Flow through complexity

    Let your ideas, processes, and information flow freely without running out of space.

    Create flowchart

  • Start with a wireframe

    Collect feedback, align on functionality, and drive clarity before diving too deep into a project.

    Create wireframe

  • Docs that drive action

    Help your ideas, features, and improvements actually get built with fast, intuitive product docs.

    Create product doc
  • whimsical.com/Brainstorm-Session-1
  • whimsical.com/Onboarding-Userflow-1
  • whimsical.com/Ecommerce-Checkout-UI-1
  • whimsical.com/Tables-2-Updates-Pitch-1

Start with AI

Generate mind maps, flowcharts, and diagrams in seconds.

FlowchartAI

Create user flows, processes, and sequence diagrams.

Mind mapAI

Brainstorm new ideas and summarize information.

Simple diagram templates

Sign up to see more
Sign up to see more

Complex diagram templates

Sign up to see more
Sign up to see more

Wireframe kits

Sign up to see more
Sign up to see more

Stay up to date with Whimsical

Explore our blog

Learn how Whimsical users are shipping faster and building better products

View customer stories
Get started for free

Check out Whimsical’s newest product updates and features

View product updates

Product doc templates

Sign up to see more
Sign up to see more

Expert inspired templates

Sign up to see more
Sign up to see more

Get your team on the same page

Get started for free