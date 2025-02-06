Streamline team communication
Whimsical integration for Slack
Create tasks, receive notifications, grant access requests, and display rich link previews in Slack.
Features
Collaborate where
you communicate
Share important updates
Automatically share posts from Whimsical to Slack to keep your whole company informed.
Create tasks in Slack
Create tasks from conversations directly in the more actions menu. Task titles automatically generate using AI.
Stay in the loop
Receive notifications for comments, @-mentions, reactions, file access requests and more.
Rich previews
View expanded, rich previews of your Whimsical files when you share them in Slack.
Anchor links
Link to a section or object to create a preview focused on a specific piece of content.