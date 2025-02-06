Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand

Streamline team communication

Whimsical integration for Slack

Create tasks, receive notifications, grant access requests, and display rich link previews in Slack.

Add to Slack
Whimsical's Slack extension expanding a link to a Whimsical board in a Slack room
Features
Collaborate where
you communicate

Share important updates

Automatically share posts from Whimsical to Slack to keep your whole company informed.

Create tasks in Slack

Create tasks from conversations directly in the more actions menu. Task titles automatically generate using AI.

Stay in the loop

Receive notifications for comments, @-mentions, reactions, file access requests and more.

Rich previews

View expanded, rich previews of your Whimsical files when you share them in Slack.

Anchor links

Link to a section or object to create a preview focused on a specific piece of content.

Get started free