Whimsical Logo

Brand

NewDiscover the path to alignment

WhimsicalAI

Generate diagrams that visualize concepts, brainstorms, and web pages in seconds.

Get 100 AI actions free

FlowchartAI

Create user flows, processes, and sequence diagrams.

Mind mapAI

Brainstorm new ideas and summarize information.

Create clarity throughout your workflow

Mind maps icon

Mind maps

Organize thoughts and communicate clearly with our free mind map maker.

Flowcharts icon

Flowcharts

Build user flows and process diagrams with our flexible flowchart maker.

Docs icon

Docs

Shape ideas and stay aligned with written and visual documentation.

Wireframes icon

Wireframes

Build low-fidelity wireframes with drag-and-drop components.

[object Object] icon

Whimsical

Align on solutions from one Whimsical workspace.
 

Learn how product leaders and teams use Whimsical

Explore templates
Lenny Rachitsky’s Initiative Strategy Doc
Reforge’s Product Strategy Roadmap Ladder
Simple Swimlane Flowchart Diagram

Get your team on the same page

Get started for free