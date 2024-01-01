Flowchart AI

Whimsical AI
Our flowchart maker got even faster
whimsical.com/Flowcharts-AI
Turn text into flowcharts
Jump-start your process
Generate ideas and summarize information in seconds.
Have ChatGPT Plus?
Visualize concepts with Whimsical flowcharts, mind maps, and sequence diagrams in your GPT chats.
Create clarity throughout your workflow
Mind maps
Organize thoughts and communicate clearly with our free mind map maker.
Docs
Shape ideas and stay aligned with written and visual documentation.
Wireframes
Build low-fidelity wireframes with drag-and-drop components.
Flowcharts
Build user flows and process diagrams with our flexible flowchart maker.
Whimsical
Align on solutions from one Whimsical workspace.