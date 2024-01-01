Whimsical Logo

Brand

Whimsical AI

Our flowchart maker got even faster

Generate flowchart diagrams in seconds with flowchart AI.

Get 100 AI actions free
whimsical.com/Flowcharts-AI

Flowchart AI

Create flowcharts with simple
prompts or URLs.

  • Build user flows, processes, and sequence diagrams
  • Compare competitors’ site flows and user journeys
  • Refine and reuse prompts or hit backslash for inspiration
Get  Whimsical

Turn text into flowcharts

Get 100 AI actions free

Jump-start your process

Generate ideas and summarize information in seconds.

Explore mind map AI

Have ChatGPT Plus?

Visualize concepts with Whimsical flowcharts, mind maps, and sequence diagrams in your GPT chats.

Explore our AI Diagrams GPT

Create clarity throughout your workflow

Mind maps icon

Mind maps

Organize thoughts and communicate clearly with our free mind map maker.

Docs icon

Docs

Shape ideas and stay aligned with written and visual documentation.

Wireframes icon

Wireframes

Build low-fidelity wireframes with drag-and-drop components.

Flowcharts icon

Flowcharts

Build user flows and process diagrams with our flexible flowchart maker.

[object Object] icon

Whimsical

Align on solutions from one Whimsical workspace.
 

Get your team on the same page

Get started for free