Jira is built for heavyweight workflows—but for many teams, it feels bloated, slow, and overcomplicated. Endless configuration, rigid permissions, and a maze of tickets can turn project management into a full-time job. Whimsical gives you a faster, calmer way to plan and ship work—combining docs, boards, and project management in one connected workspace.
Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
We've got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we'll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.
Manage all your work in one place. Whimsical supports every step, from thinking to planning to building.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
Whimsical is a faster, calmer alternative to Jira—built for teams who want to plan and ship work without getting lost in configuration and complex workflows.
Jira is designed for heavyweight software development processes. Whimsical is designed to be simple and promote focus. It combines project management with visual thinking, documentation, and async updates—all in one connected workspace.
Whimsical gives your team:
Jira is a powerful system. Whimsical is a fast, flexible workspace that helps your team move from idea to launch—without the overhead.
Yes—Whimsical is a strong Jira alternative for teams who want to move fast without getting buried in process, configuration, or complexity.
Jira is powerful but often feels bloated and rigid—especially for teams that don’t need its level of customization. Also, Jira users must rely on others apps for whiteboarding, documentation, and team updates.
Whimsical combines all of that into one connected workspace—so you can map out ideas, write plans, manage projects, and keep everyone aligned without switching apps.
Many teams find Whimsical offers a lighter, more flexible experience that still gives them everything they need to plan, track, and ship work.
Yes—Whimsical can replace Jira for project management, especially for teams who want a simpler, more nimble way to plan and ship work.
With Whimsical Projects, you can manage tasks, track progress, and organize work across teams—without the complexity, configuration, or overhead of Jira.
And because Whimsical also includes Boards, Docs, and Posts, your planning, documentation, and async updates stay connected to the work itself—so your team can move faster and stay aligned, all in one calm workspace.
Whimsical includes several purpose-built tools that go beyond project management—so your team can plan, document, and execute without bouncing between apps.
In addition to core project management features, Whimsical also includes:
Jira focuses on issue tracking and workflows. Whimsical gives you the full workflow—from visualizing ideas to planning and building—all in one calm, connected app.
For teams that want to move quickly—without spending time on configuration or jumping between multiple apps—Whimsical is often the better choice.
Jira is great for complex project management, but that complexity can slow teams down—especially when they need other apps for diagramming, documentation, and team updates.
Whimsical combines all of that in one connected workspace, helping teams stay focused and move faster with fewer distractions. It’s especially well-suited for product, design, and engineering teams working together to:
It’s a faster way to go from idea to outcome—all in one app.
Teams choose Whimsical over Jira because it helps them move faster, stay aligned, and reduce the overhead that comes with complex project management systems.
Jira is powerful—but for many teams, it’s more than they need. Endless configuration, rigid workflows, and a maze of tickets can make even small projects feel heavy.
Whimsical brings everything together—Projects, Boards, Docs, and Posts—in one calm, connected workspace. That means no information silos, fewer meetings, and less time lost stitching your workflow together across different apps.
It’s especially appealing to teams who want clarity, speed, and a calmer way to plan and build—without the overhead of managing a complex workspace or paying for extra apps just to get the tools they need.
Yes—switching from Jira to Whimsical is simple and doesn’t require a complex migration process.
You can export your tasks from Jira and import them into Whimsical in just a few minutes. No manual copying. No messy workarounds. View our task importing guide →
And because Whimsical includes project management, visual thinking, documentation, and async updates all in one app, many teams find they can consolidate apps and streamline how they work from day one.
We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.
Have a question about switching? Contact our friendly customer support team →
You don’t have to wait out your Jira contract to get started with Whimsical.
Use this form to send us copy of your current agreement or a screenshot of your plan details (be sure it shows the total amount and end date). We’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.
Have questions? You can use the same form to get in touch with our friendly customer support team.