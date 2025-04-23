Whimsical is a more complete alternative to Lucidspark—designed to help teams move from early ideas to execution, all in one place.

Lucidspark is great for digital whiteboarding and brainstorming. But once the session ends, teams still need other tools for diagrams, documentation, and project management—which leads to scattered work and context switching.

Whimsical gives your team:

Whiteboarding, wireframing, diagramming, and more with Boards

Writing and knowledge management with Docs

Project management with Projects

Async updates, check-ins, and more with Posts

Lucidspark is a whiteboard. Whimsical is the full workflow—from thinking to doing.