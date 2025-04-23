Whimsical is a calmer, more focused alternative to ClickUp—built for teams who want a thoughtfully designed workspace to go from idea to launch, without the complexity or feature bloat.

ClickUp tries to be an all-in-one solution, but that often leads to cluttered interfaces, sluggish performance, and a long list of features most teams don’t need. Many still end up relying on other apps for visual thinking, documentation, or project management.

Whimsical gives your team:

Whiteboarding, diagramming, and wireframing with Boards

Writing and knowledge management with Docs

Project management with Projects

Async updates, check-ins, and more with Posts

ClickUp tries to do everything. Whimsical helps your team do what matters—all in one calm, connected app.