Asana can feel more complex than helpful—long training, rigid configurations, and a maze of task settings. Whimsical gives you an intuitive, all-in-one workspace where ideas, docs, and projects flow together naturally. No steep learning curve. No consultants required. Just a clear path from idea to done.
Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Choose your team size
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
Whimsical is a calmer, more connected alternative to Asana—built for teams who want to plan, think, and execute in one unified workspace.
While Asana focuses on project management, Whimsical combines that with visual thinking, documentation, and async communication—so you can move from early ideas to shipped work without switching tools.
Whimsical gives your team:
Asana is a task manager. Whimsical is your team’s full idea-to-launch workflow—all in one calm, connected app.
Yes—Whimsical is a strong Asana alternative, especially for teams who want more than just task tracking.
While Asana is focused on project management, its users must rely on additional tools for whiteboarding, documentation, and team updates.
Whimsical combines all of that into one connected workspace—so you can map out ideas, write plans, manage projects, and keep everyone aligned without switching apps.
Many teams find Whimsical faster, calmer, and more complete—especially when they want to go from idea to execution without the overhead of managing multiple apps.
Yes—Whimsical can replace Asana for project management, while giving teams more context and flexibility in how they plan and work.
With Whimsical Projects, you can manage tasks, track progress, and organize work across teams—without the clutter or complexity that often comes with traditional project management tools.
And because Whimsical also includes Boards, Docs, and Posts, your planning, documentation, and async updates stay connected—so your team can spend less time stitching tools together across multiple apps, and more time moving work forward.
Whimsical includes several purpose-built tools that go beyond project management—so your team can think, plan, and execute without bouncing between apps.
In addition to core project management features, Whimsical also includes:
Asana focuses on tracking tasks and goals. Whimsical gives you the full workflow—from visualizing ideas to planning and building—all in one calm, connected app.
For teams that want to move quickly—without spending time on configuration or jumping between multiple apps—Whimsical is often the better choice.
Asana is great for project management, but teams often rely on additional apps for visual thinking, documentation, and team updates.
Whimsical combines all of that in one connected workspace, helping teams stay focused and move faster with fewer distractions. It’s especially well-suited for product, design, and engineering teams working together to:
It’s a calmer, more complete way to go from idea to outcome—all in one app.
Teams choose Whimsical over Asana because it helps them plan and build with more context, fewer apps, and less friction.
Asana focuses on task tracking, but it often requires a lot of configuration—and teams still end up relying on other apps for diagrams, docs, and async communication.
Whimsical brings everything together—Projects, Boards, Docs, and Posts—in one calm, connected workspace. That means no information silos, fewer meetings, and less time lost stitching your workflow together across different apps.
It’s especially appealing to teams who want clarity, speed, and a calmer way to plan and build—without the overhead of managing a complex workspace or paying for extra apps just to get the tools they need.
Yes—switching from Asana to Whimsical is simple and doesn’t require a complex migration process.
You can export your tasks from Asana and import them into Whimsical in just a few minutes. No manual copying. No messy workarounds. View our task importing guide →
And because Whimsical includes project management, visual thinking, documentation, and async updates all in one app, many teams find they can consolidate apps and streamline how they work from day one.
We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.
You don’t have to wait out your Asana contract to get started with Whimsical.
