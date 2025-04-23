Miro is great for brainstorming but when it’s time to turn ideas into action, you need more. Whimsical gives you purpose-built tools for every step: Boards for fast visual thinking, Docs for notes and plans, and Projects for driving work forward.
Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Choose your team size
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.Send your contract
Manage all your work in one place. Whimsical supports every step, from thinking to planning to building.Get started for free
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
Whimsical is a faster, clutter-free alternative to Miro—with purpose-built tools for every stage of your team’s workflow.
Instead of cramming everything into a whiteboard, Whimsical gives you dedicated tools for:
While Miro focuses primarily on whiteboarding, Whimsical goes further—giving you the tools you need to move from idea to launch, all in one app. No context-switching. No juggling multiple apps.
It’s ideal for teams who want fewer apps, more clarity, and a smoother path from idea to execution.
Yes—Whimsical is a strong Miro alternative for teams who need a collaborative whiteboard built for clarity and follow-through.
Whimsical helps teams share ideas and stay aligned with features like:
Many teams find Whimsical cleaner, faster, and easier to maintain than Miro—especially when they want to keep everything in one place.
Yes—Whimsical can fully replace Miro for whiteboarding and visual collaboration.
You can create flowcharts, mind maps, wireframes, user journeys, sticky notes, and more in Whimsical—using fast, intuitive tools that feel great for individual thinking and team collaboration.
Whimsical also includes AI-powered features like text-to-flowchart and AI-generated mind maps, so you can go from raw ideas to structured diagrams in seconds.
Many teams find Whimsical easier to use and maintain than Miro, especially when they want to go beyond brainstorming. With built-in tools for writing, project management, and async communication, Whimsical helps teams follow through—not just sketch ideas.
All in one calm, focused app.
Whimsical includes several purpose-built tools that go beyond whiteboarding—so your team can move from idea to launch without switching apps.
Alongside whiteboarding features like flowcharts, mind maps, wireframes, and sticky notes, Whimsical also includes:
Everything is seamlessly connected in one calm, focused workspace—no extra apps required.
For teams that want to move quickly and calmly, Whimsical is often the better choice.
It helps you turn visual thinking into action—without juggling different apps for docs or project management.
Whimsical is especially well-suited for product, design, and engineering teams working together to:
It’s a calmer, more complete way to work—especially for teams who want to build, not just whiteboard.
Teams choose Whimsical over Miro because it helps them move faster with less clutter and more clarity.
Miro is built for whiteboarding—but teams often need other tools to document plans, manage projects, and share updates. That means relying on extra apps, which slows momentum and creates silos.
Whimsical brings everything together—Projects, Boards, Docs, and Posts—so teams can move from early ideas to shipped work without switching tools.
It’s especially appealing to teams who want clarity, speed, and a calmer way to plan and build—without the overhead or cost of using multiple apps just to get the tools they need.
Yes—while Whimsical doesn’t yet support direct file imports from Miro, most teams recreate their boards quickly using copy-paste, templates, and smart import features. You can:
Whimsical also includes AI-powered features like text-to-flowchart and AI-generated mind maps, so you can go from raw ideas to structured diagrams in seconds.
We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.
Have a question about switching? Contact our friendly customer support team →
You don’t have to wait out your Miro contract to get started with Whimsical.
Use this form to send us copy of your current agreement or a screenshot of your plan details (be sure it shows the total amount and end date). We’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.
Have questions? You can use the same form to get in touch with our friendly customer support team.