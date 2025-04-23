Whimsical is a faster, clutter-free alternative to Miro—with purpose-built tools for every stage of your team’s workflow.

Instead of cramming everything into a whiteboard, Whimsical gives you dedicated tools for:

Whiteboarding, diagramming, and wireframing with Boards

Writing and knowledge management with Docs

Project management with Projects

Async updates, check-ins, and more with Posts

While Miro focuses primarily on whiteboarding, Whimsical goes further—giving you the tools you need to move from idea to launch, all in one app. No context-switching. No juggling multiple apps.

It’s ideal for teams who want fewer apps, more clarity, and a smoother path from idea to execution.