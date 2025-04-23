Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand

CompareMiro

Teams need more than a whiteboard to get things done

Miro is great for brainstorming but when it’s time to turn ideas into action, you need more. Whimsical gives you purpose-built tools for every step: Boards for fast visual thinking, Docs for notes and plans, and Projects for driving work forward.

Get started free

From ideation to launch in one app

Working across multiple apps slows you down and costs you more.

Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.

Get started for free

Coverage & price comparison:

Miro

Select the app(s) your team uses.

Miro fully covers board use cases

Select the app(s) your team uses.

Miro partially covers doc use cases

Select the app(s) your team uses.

Miro does not cover project use cases

Select the app(s) your team uses.

Software
Tool
Price
Miro
Boards, Docs
$8.00
Notion
Docs
$10.00
Jira
Projects
$7.30
Subtotal:
$25.30 Month Editor

Team size1

1
1,000

Choose your team size

Total:
$303.60 Year

Pricing based on lowest cost paid plan (typically requires annual billing) on competitors’ websites.

Whimsical

One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.

Fully covers board cases
  • Flowcharts
  • Mind maps
  • Wireframes
  • Whiteboards
  • Sticky notes
Fully covers doc cases
  • Plans, briefs, and PRDs
  • Notes
  • Documentation
  • Wikis
  • User research
Fully covers project cases
  • Projects and tasks
  • Roadmaps
  • Bugs and feature requests
  • Project communication
  • Workflow integrations
Software
Tool
Price
Whimsical
Boards, Docs, Projects
$10.00
Subtotal:
$10.00 Month Editor
Save 60% using Whimsical!
Total:
$120.00 Year

Less complexity, fewer apps, more focus, and calmer teams.

Get started free

Ready to switch but stuck in a contract?

We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.

Send your contract

Highly rated
and reviewed

Unite teams,
tasks, and tools

Manage all your work in one place. Whimsical supports every step, from thinking to planning to building.

Get started for free
Boards
Docs
Projects
Posts
Get started for free
Why Whimsical?

Talk to our users

Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.

While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.

Ruslans Melniks
FounderMILINEX
MILINEX

Frequently asked questions