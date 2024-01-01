Whimsical Logo

Brand

Docs

We built docs for shaping product ideas

Get buy-in faster and stay aligned with written and visual context.

Start building for free
whimsical.com/Product-Brief_Whimsical-AI

Express ideas quickly

Write with focus and clarity using our rich text editor.

  • Limited text styles for fast formatting decisions
  • Drag-and-drop text blocks for easy editing
  • Keyboard shortcuts and Markdown for speed
Get  Whimsical

Add visual clarity

Stack docs with contextual details that build understanding.

  • Embed flowcharts, mind maps, and wireframes
  • Add rich content to tables and discussion threads
  • Use at-mentions to reference and notify teammates
Get  Whimsical

Connect sources of truth

Share and manage living documentation from one workspace.

  • Automatic backlinks for easy context-gathering
  • Nested docs to organize related info
  • Live updates for linked and embedded files
Get  Whimsical

Build confidence with one doc

Start building for free

Learn how teams use our docs

Explore doc templates
Go To Market (GTM) Plan
Product Pitch One Pager
Product Requirements Document (PRD)

Create clarity throughout your workflow

Mind maps icon

Mind maps

Build a map of your competitive landscape.

Flowcharts icon

Flowcharts

Co-create solutions to process challenges.

Wireframes icon

Wireframes

Design an interface with drag-and-drop components.

[object Object] icon

Whimsical

Align on your next build from one workspace.

Get your team on the same page

Get started for free