One workspace to plan, deliver, and impress
Client work moves fast. Whimsical unites your team’s ideas, briefs, projects, and updates in one place—so you can hit deadlines, collaborate clearly, and keep clients in the loop without complexity or app overload.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
It’s not just you
Tired of your tools working against you?
Momentum slows—and trust erodes—when your team and clients can’t find files, follow feedback, or stay on the same page.
Feedback is easy to miss
Client comments live in emails, chat threads, and random files—I’m never sure if I’ve seen everything.
Scattered tools, scattered content
It makes my job harder when everything’s spread out—plans in one tool, tasks in another, and decisions stuck in someone’s head.
Unclear decisions, endless revisions
We’ve made the same change three times because no one’s sure what was decided—or why.
Paying too much for too little
We’re paying for a stack of disconnected tools, packed with features we don’t need—and clients don’t like collaborating in them either.
Messy task management
What’s shipping next week? What’s blocked? It’s hard to know without jumping into multiple tools and asking people.
Meetings eat the day
I get pulled into too many meetings and ‘quick chats’ just to cover what could’ve been shared async.
There’s a better way
When your tools work for you, everything clicks
Clear ownership, smooth delivery
Everyone knows what’s happening, who’s responsible, and what’s next. Whimsical keeps your projects moving—without the back-and-forth and bottlenecks that slow teams down.
Keep clients in the loop (without the overhead)
Share updates and collect feedback in context. Whimsical makes it easy to keep everyone aligned—without chasing down details or scheduling unnecessary meetings.
One workspace for all your projects
Give each client a dedicated, secure space in Whimsical, so you can manage every project in one organized, streamlined place.
Fewer apps, more focus
Replace your stack of disconnected apps with one purpose-built workspace that supports every stage of project delivery.
Capture decisions, preserve context
Document decisions, track changes, and centralize project knowledge as you go—so your team always knows what changed, why it changed, and what the client actually approved.
Get up to speed fast—on any project
Whether you’re jumping into a new client or revisiting an old one, everything you need is already organized, searchable, and in context—so no one wastes time getting oriented.
From kickoff to delivery, Whimsical helps agencies stay organized, hit deadlines, and keep clients in the loop—without the chaos.
Whimsical
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Fully covers board cases
- Flowcharts
- Mind maps
- Wireframes
- Whiteboards
- Sticky notes
Fully covers doc cases
- Plans, briefs, and PRDs
- Notes
- Documentation
- Wikis
- User research
Fully covers project cases
- Projects and tasks
- Roadmaps
- Bugs and feature requests
- Project communication
- Workflow integrations
Built for agencies that deliver.
From brainstorms to plans, and tasks to client comms, Whimsical keeps you connected and moving forward.
Frequently asked questions
Yes—Whimsical is one of the best tools for agencies that need to deliver high-quality work across clients while keeping internal teams aligned and efficient. It combines visual thinking, documentation, task tracking, and async communication in one connected workspace.
Instead of switching between Miro or FigJam for brainstorming, Notion or Google Docs for briefs, Jira or Asana for task management, and Slack for async updates, Whimsical gives you four essential tools in one app:
- Boards for wireframes, diagrams, and whiteboarding sessions
- Docs for project briefs, strategy docs, and internal notes
- Projects for project management and task tracking
- Posts for async updates, decisions, and stakeholder alignment
The result? Effortless alignment, smoother delivery, and no time lost to app overload—so your team can focus on high-quality work and real client impact.
Yes—Whimsical is built for agencies managing multiple clients and projects in parallel. With dedicated teams inside your Whimsical workspace, you can organize work by client, internal department, or business unit—keeping everything structured and secure without needing to spin up new accounts or workspaces.
Each team has its own folders, files, and access settings, so campaign plans, creative briefs, timelines, and deliverables stay clearly separated. Need an extra layer of confidentiality? Private teams give you secure, invitation-only teamspaces in your workspace—perfect for the most confidential or sensitive client work.
Whether you’re building a landing page or managing a multi-month campaign, your team can jump in fast—with no digging for context or risk of cross-client confusion. Whimsical helps agencies scale with clarity, control, and speed.
Yes—Whimsical makes it easy to work across internal teams and external collaborators like clients, freelancers, or partners.
You can invite guests to specific files or folders for free—no need to give them full workspace access. Choose their permission level (view, comment, edit), set a password, or even allow anonymous comments for feedback.
You can also use teams and private teams to control visibility and permissions among workspace members, keeping collaboration both secure and seamless.
Once invited, guests or team members can view or edit files in real time, with visible cursors, comments, and version history for clarity￼. You can also copy shareable links to share files or folders publicly or privately, and adjust permissions anytime to maintain control.
Whether you’re reviewing briefs, creating tasks, collaborating on wireframes, or gathering client feedback, Whimsical keeps all work structured, permissioned, and accessible—without messy email chains or app switching.
All-in-one apps like ClickUp and Notion pack a bunch of unrelated tools into one place—creating bloat, complexity, and fragmented context. For agencies, that means looking in more places, taking more steps, and losing time to overhead.
Whimsical combines four core tools in one connected workspace:
- Projects for project management and task tracking
- Boards for diagramming, wireframing, and whiteboarding
- Docs for clear writing and knowledge management
- Posts for async project updates, team check-ins, decision making, and more
Whimsical brings these tools together in one calm, connected workspace—so your team can move from idea to execution without the clutter of bloated all-in-one platforms.
Project management tools are built for tracking tasks. Whimsical is built for designing, documenting, and delivering products—together. While Jira, Trello, Monday Dev, and Linear help teams manage work once it’s defined, Whimsical helps cross-functional teams define the work clearly from the start.
Designers can map user flows, create lo-fi wireframes, embed Figma designs, write PRDs, and connect everything to tasks and updates—all in Whimsical. That means fewer silos, faster collaboration, and less time stitching together context across multiple apps.
Most whiteboarding and diagramming tools stop at visual thinking. Tools like FigJam, Miro, and Lucidchart are great for early ideation, but make you stitch together decisions, tasks, and other context across other apps.
With Whimsical, you can brainstorm with sticky notes, branch into mind maps, build lo-fi wireframes, and nest those visuals directly in product specs or tasks. Everything stays connected—so the handoff from exploration to delivery is seamless, structured, and easy to follow.
Yes—Whimsical integrates with many of the apps you’re already using, like Slack, GitHub, Figma, Jira, Notion, ClickUp, and more.
Yes—Whimsical is secure and scalable for your team, whether you’re a startup or an enterprise. It’s SOC 2 Type II compliant, supports SAML SSO and SCIM for secure authentication, and follows industry best practices for data protection and privacy.
Whimsical is trusted by leading product teams at companies like Anthropic, Retool, and Klaviyo, and is built to support both small teams and fast-growing organizations. It’s fast, reliable, and ready for the way modern product teams work.