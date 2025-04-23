Yes—Whimsical makes it easy to work across internal teams and external collaborators like clients, freelancers, or partners.

You can invite guests to specific files or folders for free—no need to give them full workspace access. Choose their permission level (view, comment, edit), set a password, or even allow anonymous comments for feedback.

You can also use teams and private teams to control visibility and permissions among workspace members, keeping collaboration both secure and seamless.

Once invited, guests or team members can view or edit files in real time, with visible cursors, comments, and version history for clarity￼. You can also copy shareable links to share files or folders publicly or privately, and adjust permissions anytime to maintain control.

Whether you’re reviewing briefs, creating tasks, collaborating on wireframes, or gathering client feedback, Whimsical keeps all work structured, permissioned, and accessible—without messy email chains or app switching.