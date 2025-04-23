Mural boards can get cluttered and slow—especially when teams try to manage everything in one big canvas. And when the whiteboarding ends, progress often depends on other tools to capture plans and manage tasks. Whimsical gives you a faster, more focused space for visual thinking, docs, and project management—so your ideas don’t just live in a board, they lead to action.
Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Choose your team size
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.Send your contract
Manage all your work in one place. Whimsical supports every step, from thinking to planning to building.Get started for free
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
Whimsical is a faster, more focused alternative to Mural—designed to help teams move from early ideas to real outcomes.
Mural is built for whiteboarding and collaboration, but boards often get cluttered, slow, and hard to maintain. And once the session ends, teams usually need other tools to write plans, manage tasks, or share updates—slowing progress and scattering context.
Instead of cramming everything into a whiteboard, Whimsical gives you dedicated tools for:
While Miro focuses primarily on whiteboarding, Whimsical goes further—giving you the tools you need to move from idea to launch, all in one app. No context-switching. No juggling multiple apps.
It’s ideal for teams who want fewer apps, more clarity, and a smoother path from idea to execution.
Yes—Whimsical is a strong Mural alternative, especially for teams who want to go beyond brainstorming and actually move work forward.
Whimsical helps teams share ideas and stay aligned with features like:
Whimsical also goes beyond whiteboarding—with built-in tools for documentation, project management, and async communication—so your team can stay aligned from first idea to final delivery.
Many teams find Whimsical cleaner, faster, and easier to maintain than Mural—especially when they want to keep everything in one place.
Yes—Whimsical can fully replace Mural for whiteboarding, while giving your team more ways to follow through.
You can create flowcharts, mind maps, wireframes, user journeys, sticky notes, and more in Whimsical—using fast, intuitive tools that feel great for individual thinking and team collaboration.
Whimsical also includes AI-powered features like text-to-flowchart and AI-generated mind maps, so you can go from raw ideas to structured diagrams in seconds.
Many teams find Whimsical easier to use and maintain than Mural, especially when they want to go beyond brainstorming. With built-in tools for writing, project management, and async communication, Whimsical helps teams follow through—not just sketch ideas.
Whimsical includes purpose-built tools that go beyond whiteboarding—so your team can think, plan, and execute in one connected workspace.
Alongside whiteboarding features like flowcharts, mind maps, wireframes, and sticky notes, Whimsical also includes:
Mural is designed for visual collaboration, but it often relies on other apps for documentation, task management, and async communication. Whimsical brings all of that together—so your team can stay aligned from idea to launch.
For teams that want to move quickly and follow through, Whimsical is often the better choice.
Mural is built for visual collaboration—but once ideas are on a board, teams often need other apps to turn them into plans or tasks, which slows momentum and creates silos.
Whimsical brings everything together in one calm, connected workspace. It’s especially well-suited for product, design, and engineering teams working together to:
It’s a faster, more complete way to move from idea to outcome—especially for teams who want to build, not just whiteboard.
Teams choose Whimsical over Mural because it helps them go beyond whiteboarding—offering a complete, connected workspace that supports real progress.
Mural is great for whiteboarding and collaboration, but teams often need additional tools to document plans, manage projects, or share async updates. That leads to scattered workflows, siloed information, and slower follow-through.
Whimsical brings everything together—Projects, Boards, Docs, and Posts—so teams can move from early ideas to shipped work without switching apps.
It’s especially appealing to teams who want clarity, speed, and a calmer way to plan and build—without the overhead or cost of using multiple apps just to get the tools they need.
Yes—while Whimsical doesn’t yet support direct file imports from Mural, most teams recreate their boards quickly using copy-paste, templates, and smart import features. You can:
Whimsical also includes AI-powered features like text-to-flowchart and AI-generated mind maps, so you can go from raw ideas to structured diagrams in seconds.
We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.
Have a question about switching? Contact our friendly customer support team →
You don’t have to wait out your Mural contract to get started with Whimsical.
Use this form to send us copy of your current agreement or a screenshot of your plan details (be sure it shows the total amount and end date). We’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.
Have questions? You can use the same form to get in touch with our friendly customer support team.