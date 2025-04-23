One workspace to plan, track, and build software
Write specs, map systems, track issues, and share updates—all in one app. Whimsical keeps product context connected. No more confusion, no more rework.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
It’s not just you
Tired of your tools working against you?
These everyday frustrations aren’t just annoying—they’re slowing you down, draining your time, and making it harder to ship high-quality products.
Tool overload
I’m constantly switching between Jira, Slack, Notion, and Miro just to keep track of one feature.
Scattered information
Half our product isn’t documented, and the other half is buried across diagrams, outdated docs, and tribal knowledge.
Specs aren’t reliable
The ticket says one thing, the doc says another. I don’t know which version is correct.
Missing the big picture
I’m building features, but I don’t always understand the why or how it fits into our broader strategy and goals.
Decisions disappear
I have no idea why we made that call. Was it in a Slack thread, a meeting, or buried in a doc?
No time for real work
I get pulled into too many meetings and ‘quick chats’ just to cover what could’ve been shared async.
There’s a better way
When your tools work for you, everything clicks
Know what to build and why
All your requirements, specs, system architecture, and user flows in one place so you can translate ideas into working features without chasing context across disconnected tools.
Collaborate across disciplines
Whether you’re aligning with design or problem-solving with product, Whimsical makes it easy to stay on the same page. Share updates, flag blockers, and contribute to async conversations without breaking your focus.
Centralized docs, always in context
Capture documentation and decisions in a way your team can actually use. With everything searchable and centralized, onboarding is smoother, debugging is faster, and you spend less time repeating yourself.
Issue tracking without the bloat
Save your focus for real engineering work, not trying to make your workflow work. Whimsical makes it easy to track issues, unblock progress, and stay aligned without getting bogged down in complex configurations you’ll never use.
Track progress and stay unblocked
See what’s next, what’s at risk, and how your work fits into the bigger picture. No more waiting on status meetings or digging through scattered updates just to figure out what’s happening.
More time for deep work
With everything, from specs to diagrams to updates, in one connected workspace, Whimsical helps you minimize context switching and protect time for deep work.
Save your focus for real work, not trying to make your tools work. Whimsical replaces scattered tools with a connected workflow that gives you more time for deep work.Get started for free
The tools you need.In one place.For less.
Your tools
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover board use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover doc use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover project use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Team size1
Choose your team size
Whimsical
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Fully covers board cases
- Flowcharts
- Mind maps
- Wireframes
- Whiteboards
- Sticky notes
Fully covers doc cases
- Plans, briefs, and PRDs
- Notes
- Documentation
- Wikis
- User research
Fully covers project cases
- Projects and tasks
- Roadmaps
- Bugs and feature requests
- Project communication
- Workflow integrations
Ready to switch but stuck in a contract?
We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.Send your contract
Built for engineers who value deep work and clarity
From diagrams to PRDs, and issues to team comms, Whimsical keeps you connected and moving forward.
Frequently asked questions
Yes—Whimsical is one of the best tools for engineering teams who want clarity, speed, and connected context across the product lifecycle. It brings together issue tracking, specs, architecture diagrams, user flows, and async updates in one structured workspace—so engineers can understand what’s being built, why it matters, and where it stands.
Instead of chasing context across docs, chat threads, and links to tools you don’t even have access to, engineers get one organized hub for specs, issues, files, and async updates—all in one place.
Whimsical brings specs, flowcharts, wireframes, and updates into one connected workspace—so engineers get the full picture without the clutter. Everything can be linked or embedded across Whimsical’s tools, making context easy to access and reference. That means less ambiguity, faster ramp-up, and fewer back-and-forths.
Instead of jumping between disconnected apps—each with its own structure and UI—engineers stay in one shared environment. With Whimsical, it’s easier to see what’s being built, why it matters, and how it all fits together.
Yes—engineers can comment, edit, and contribute across Whimsical’s tools. Whether it’s leaving feedback on a PRD, updating a sequence diagram, or posting an async team update before a deploy, engineers are active collaborators—not passive recipients.
Whimsical brings the tools cross-functional teams need into one app, with a shared structure that makes collaboration seamless, structured, and easy to follow.
Misalignment happens when each team works in different apps. Whimsical brings engineers, PMs, and designers into one connected workspace—so everyone sees the same thing, in the same place. Embed early thinking like flowcharts and wireframes directly into product specs. Sync GitHub activity to tasks. Keep discussions and decisions in context, right where the work happens.
By reducing app sprawl and unifying context, Whimsical helps teams stay aligned from kickoff to delivery—without rework, misaligned specs, or guessing at intent.
Most issue tracking tools show you what to build—but not why. Tools like Jira, Trello, Monday Dev, and Linear are built to track tickets after the work has been defined. Whimsical is where the work gets defined—visually, collaboratively, and with shared context.
From product specs and user flows to async updates and team discussions, everything lives in one app—alongside issue tracking. Engineers don’t have to reverse-engineer intent from a ticket. They can see how the idea evolved, what tradeoffs were made, and what problem the team is solving.
Most whiteboarding and diagramming tools stop at the idea. Whimsical carries it through to execution. Tools like Miro, FigJam, Lucidchart, and Lucidspark are built for brainstorming—but engineers often get looped in after decisions are made, with little context and scattered artifacts.
Whimsical brings diagrams, user flows, and wireframes into the same app as product specs, tasks, and async updates—so engineers can participate from beginning to end. No jumping between apps to find the “why” behind a system architecture diagram or a decision buried in a PRD. It’s all in one structured workspace, built to reduce ambiguity and improve alignment from the start.
All-in-one apps like ClickUp and Notion pack a bunch of unrelated tools into one place—creating bloat, complexity, and fragmented context. For engineers, that means looking in more places, taking more steps, and losing more time to overhead.
Whimsical combines four core tools in one connected workspace:
- Projects for project management and task tracking
- Boards for diagramming, wireframing, and whiteboarding
- Docs for clear writing and knowledge management
- Posts for async project updates, team check-ins, decision making, and more
Whimsical brings these tools together in one calm, connected workspace—so your team can move from idea to execution without the clutter of bloated all-in-one platforms.
Yes—engineers can reference Whimsical files and tasks directly in GitHub PRs, issues, and comments. Just paste the link into the body of the PR or issue, and Whimsical will display a backlink so it’s easy to trace where it’s being discussed.
Whimsical also syncs references back from GitHub using webhooks, so if someone mentions a Whimsical file or task, that context is surfaced automatically. It’s a lightweight way to keep product thinking connected to code—without extra tooling or manual updates.
Yes—Whimsical content can be embedded directly in Confluence or other documentation tools. You can paste links to Boards, Docs, Projects, or Posts into a Confluence page to give teammates immediate context without switching tools.
When you reference a Whimsical file, it appears as a live, linked card—so teammates can see diagrams, specs, or updates in the tools they already use. It’s a simple way to keep product context close to the work, without creating another place to check.
Yes—Whimsical integrates with many of the apps you’re already using, like Slack, GitHub, Figma, Jira, Notion, ClickUp, and more.
Yes—Whimsical is secure and scalable for your team, whether you’re a startup or an enterprise. It’s SOC 2 Type II compliant, supports SAML SSO and SCIM for secure authentication, and follows industry best practices for data protection and privacy.
Whimsical is trusted by leading product teams at companies like Anthropic, Retool, and Klaviyo, and is built to support both small teams and fast-growing organizations. It’s fast, reliable, and ready for the way modern product teams work.