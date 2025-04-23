One workspace to plan, build, and launch faster
You don’t have time for app overload or busywork. Whimsical gives your team one connected workspace to move fast, stay lean, and keep everyone aligned from idea to launch.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
It’s not just you
Tired of your tools working against you?
These everyday frustrations don’t just slow you down—they burn your time, drain your focus, and pull you away from building what matters.
Tool overload
I’m constantly switching between Jira, Slack, Notion, and Miro just to keep track of one feature.”
Scattered information
Even with a small team, everything’s spread out—plans in one place, tasks in another, and decisions stuck in someone’s head.
Wasting budget on bloated tools
We’re paying for a bunch of tools we only partially use—and it makes everything more complicated
Messy task management
What’s shipping next week? What’s blocked? I can’t tell without digging through tools or chasing teammates for updates.
Meetings eat the day
I get pulled into too many meetings and ‘quick chats’ just to cover what could’ve been shared async.
Approval and coordination bottlenecks
We should be moving faster, but slow approvals and fuzzy ownership keep getting in the way.
There’s a better way
When your tools work for you, everything clicks
Ship the right thing, faster
Keep plans, tasks, and feedback in one place so you can build with speed and clarity.
Stay focused on what matters
With fewer tools and fewer steps in your workflow, you can spend your energy making progress—not managing process.
Unlock complete situational awareness
Give your whole team a clear view of what’s shipping, what’s blocked, and what needs input without waiting on a meeting or chasing updates.
Work together, not in parallel
Product, design, and engineering can share work, exchange feedback, and make decisions—all in one space that fits everyone’s workflow.
Capture decisions before they disappear
Document what matters as you go—so context doesn’t get lost, and new teammates can get up to speed fast.
More momentum, fewer meetings
Unlock async workflows so your team stays aligned, decisions keep moving, and focus time stays protected.
From idea to release, Whimsical helps you align your team, move fast, and deliver the outcomes you’re responsible for.Get started for free
The tools you need.In one place.For less.
Your tools
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover board use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover doc use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover project use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Team size1
Choose your team size
Whimsical
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Fully covers board cases
- Flowcharts
- Mind maps
- Wireframes
- Whiteboards
- Sticky notes
Fully covers doc cases
- Plans, briefs, and PRDs
- Notes
- Documentation
- Wikis
- User research
Fully covers project cases
- Projects and tasks
- Roadmaps
- Bugs and feature requests
- Project communication
- Workflow integrations
Ready to switch but stuck in a contract?
We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.Send your contract
Built for startups that don’t have time to waste
From brainstorms to plans, and tasks to team comms, Whimsical keeps you connected and moving forward.
Frequently asked questions
Yes—Whimsical’s startup program gives eligible early-stage teams 12 months of the Pro plan for free.
Yes—Whimsical is one of the best tools for fast-moving startups that need to build quickly, stay lean, and stay aligned. It combines whiteboarding, documentation, task tracking, and async updates into one easy-to-use, scalable workspace—so you don’t need five apps just to keep things moving.
Instead of switching between tools like Miro for diagrams, Notion for docs, Jira for task tracking, and Slack for team communication, Whimsical brings everything into one place. Your team can discuss ideas, map user flows, write specs, assign tasks, and share updates—without losing context or momentum along the way.
Startups use Whimsical to move faster, scale smarter, and spend more time building—not managing their tool stack.
Whimsical gives startups one connected workspace to move from idea to launch. You can map user flows, wireframe ideas, write product specs, assign tasks, and post async updates—all using Whimsical’s built-in tools for diagrams, docs, projects, and async team communication—inside a single app.
Instead of juggling multiple apps just to get the right tools, your team works in one structured environment designed for speed and clarity. That means less time bouncing between tools, chasing links, or asking for updates—and more time designing, building, and shipping.
Whether you’re exploring a new feature, planning a roadmap, or documenting edge cases, Whimsical keeps every part of the product development process connected, structured, and easy to follow. No confusion. No context lost.
Whimsical is built for modern, async-first collaboration—making it ideal for distributed startup teams working across time zones. Instead of relying on real-time meetings or scattered updates in chat threads, your team can share context, give feedback, and make decisions in one connected workspace.
Use Docs to write specs and briefs, Boards to visually explore and align, Projects to assign work and track progress, and Posts to share updates and document decisions. Everything is linkable, commentable, and always in context—so teammates can contribute when it works for them.
With Whimsical, you don’t need to be online at the same time to stay aligned. It keeps work moving, even when your team isn’t in the same room—or the same time zone.
Whimsical helps startups save money, simplify collaboration, and move faster—all without compromising on clarity or structure.
Many early-stage teams end up stitching together multiple apps like Miro, Notion, and Jira—just to keep work moving. Whimsical eliminates that sprawl by combining four essential tools into one connected app:
- Projects for project management and task tracking
- Boards for diagramming, wireframing, and whiteboarding
- Docs for clear writing and knowledge management
- Posts for async project updates, team check-ins, decision making, and more
You get everything you need—without switching apps or losing context. That means fewer subscriptions, less training overhead, and a lot less time wasted navigating a bloated tool stack.
Yes—Whimsical scales with your startup from early days to rapid growth. Whether you’re a team of 5 or 500+, Whimsical helps you stay aligned and efficient with a structured workspace that grows with your team.
As your needs evolve, Whimsical supports:
- More users and projects without performance slowdowns
- Enterprise-ready security, including SAML SSO, admin roles, and permission controls
- Centralized information management of all your files and content in Whimsical
- Integrations with tools you already use, like GitHub, Figma, and Slack
- Flexible pricing—from lean plans for small teams to robust features for fast-growing orgs
- A customer experience team known for friendly, responsive, 1:1 support
Startups like Anthropic, Rippling, and Vercel trust Whimsical to scale with them—without sacrificing speed, clarity, or simplicity. It’s one tool that grows with you, so you don’t have to rethink your stack as your team expands.
All-in-one apps like ClickUp and Notion pack a bunch of unrelated tools into one place—creating bloat, complexity, and fragmented context. For startups, that means looking in more places, taking more steps, and losing time to overhead.
Whimsical combines four core tools in one connected workspace:
- Projects for project management and task tracking
- Boards for diagramming, wireframing, and whiteboarding
- Docs for clear writing and knowledge management
- Posts for async project updates, team check-ins, decision making, and more
Whimsical brings these tools together in one calm, connected workspace—so your team can move from idea to execution without the clutter of bloated all-in-one platforms.
Project management tools are built for tracking tasks. Whimsical is built for designing, documenting, and delivering products—together. While Jira, Trello, Monday Dev, and Linear help teams manage work once it’s defined, Whimsical helps cross-functional teams define the work clearly from the start.
Startups can map user flows, create lo-fi wireframes, write PRDs, and connect everything to tasks and team updates—all in Whimsical. That means fewer silos, faster collaboration, and less time stitching together context across multiple apps.
Most whiteboarding and diagramming tools stop at visual thinking. Tools like FigJam, Miro, and Lucidchart are great for early ideation, but make you stitch together decisions, tasks, and other context across other apps.
With Whimsical, you can brainstorm with sticky notes, branch into mind maps, build lo-fi wireframes, and nest those visuals directly in product specs or tasks. Everything stays connected—so the handoff from exploration to delivery is seamless, structured, and easy to follow.
Yes—Whimsical integrates with many of the apps you’re already using, like Slack, GitHub, Figma, Jira, Notion, ClickUp, and more.
Yes—Whimsical is secure and scalable for your team, whether you’re a startup or an enterprise. It’s SOC 2 Type II compliant, supports SAML SSO and SCIM for secure authentication, and follows industry best practices for data protection and privacy.
Whimsical is trusted by leading product teams at companies like Anthropic, Retool, and Klaviyo, and is built to support both small teams and fast-growing organizations. It’s fast, reliable, and ready for the way modern product teams work.