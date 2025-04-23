Whimsical is built for modern, async-first collaboration—making it ideal for distributed startup teams working across time zones. Instead of relying on real-time meetings or scattered updates in chat threads, your team can share context, give feedback, and make decisions in one connected workspace.

Use Docs to write specs and briefs, Boards to visually explore and align, Projects to assign work and track progress, and Posts to share updates and document decisions. Everything is linkable, commentable, and always in context—so teammates can contribute when it works for them.

With Whimsical, you don’t need to be online at the same time to stay aligned. It keeps work moving, even when your team isn’t in the same room—or the same time zone.