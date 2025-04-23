Trello is great for simple task lists—but projects need more than cards on a board. Whimsical gives you a Kanban system that’s deeply connected to your ideas, docs, and diagrams. Map out flows, write project briefs, and track work from start to finish—all in one calm, collaborative workspace.
Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
Whimsical is a modern alternative to Trello—designed to help teams plan, think, and build in one connected workspace.
While Trello focuses primarily on task management with Kanban boards, Whimsical goes further. It includes dedicated tools for:
Trello is a task board. Whimsical is your team’s full idea-to-launch workflow—all in one calm, focused app.
Yes—Whimsical is a strong Trello alternative, especially for teams who need more than just Kanban boards.
Whimsical combines project management with visual thinking tools, documentation, and async updates—so your team can move from early ideas to shipped work, all in one place.
Instead of stitching together Trello with separate apps for docs, diagrams, and whiteboarding, Whimsical gives you a calm, focused workspace where everything is connected inside each project.
Many teams find Whimsical faster, more flexible, and better suited for planning and building—not just tracking tasks.
Yes—Whimsical can fully replace Trello for project management, while offering more flexibility and stronger connection to important context.
With Whimsical Projects, you can manage tasks, track progress, and organize work across teams—just like Trello.
And unlike Trello, Whimsical also includes Boards, Docs, and Posts—so you can simplify your workflow and spend less time stitching tools together, and more time actually getting work done.
Whimsical includes several purpose-built tools that go beyond project management—so your team can move from idea to launch without switching apps.
In addition to the same project management capabilities as Trello, Whimsical also includes:
Trello is built for task tracking. Whimsical gives you the full workflow—from visualizing ideas to planning and building—all in one calm, connected app.
For teams that want to move quickly and calmly, Whimsical is often the better choice.
Trello is great for task tracking—but Whimsical gives you everything you need to capture ideas, shape plans, and follow through in one connected workspace.
Whimsical is especially well-suited for product, design, and engineering teams working together to:
It’s a calmer, more complete way to work—especially for teams who want to build, not just manage tasks.
Teams choose Whimsical over Trello because it gives them more clarity, more flexibility, and more of the tools they need—all in one place.
While Trello is built for task tracking, Whimsical brings together visual thinking, project planning, documentation, and async communication in one calm, connected workspace.
It’s especially popular with teams who want to reduce app sprawl, stay aligned without constant meetings, and move from early ideas to real outcomes—without switching tools.
Yes—switching from Trello to Whimsical is quick and straightforward.
You can export your tasks from Trello and import them into Whimsical in just a few minutes. No manual copying, no messy workarounds. View our task importing guide →
From there, you can enhance your projects with connected docs, boards, and posts—giving your team everything it needs to stay aligned and move faster.
We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.
Have a question about switching? Contact our friendly customer support team →
You don’t have to wait out your Trello contract to get started with Whimsical.
Use this form to send us copy of your current agreement or a screenshot of your plan details (be sure it shows the total amount and end date). We’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.
Have questions? You can use the same form to get in touch with our friendly customer support team.