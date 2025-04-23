One workspace to write PRDs, plan tasks, and map product flows
Whimsical replaces tools like Jira, Notion, and Miro with one workspace where product managers and their teams move fast, stay aligned, and ship quality work.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
It’s not just you
Tired of your tools working against you?
These everyday frustrations aren’t just annoying—they’re slowing you down, draining your time, and making it harder to ship high-quality products.
Tool overload
I’m constantly switching between Jira, Slack, Notion, and Miro just to keep track of one feature.
Context gets lost
Specs live in one doc, decisions in Slack, system diagrams in another. It’s chaos for new teammates.
Information silos
Engineering doesn’t always know the ‘why.’ Design has their own docs. Leadership wants a status update in Slack.
Manual coordination
I’m spending half my time chasing updates, writing status summaries, and pulling data from different places.
Lack of visibility
What’s shipping next week? What’s blocked? It’s hard to tell without jumping into multiple tools and asking people.
Meetings eat the day
I get pulled into too many meetings and ‘quick chats’ just to cover what could’ve been shared async.
There’s a better way
When your tools work for you, everything clicks
Define and communicate product direction
Turn strategy and research into clear priorities by sharing roadmaps, goals, and the reasoning behind key decisions.
Plan and scope work
Break down features and bugs into shippable tasks and prioritize them based on goals, constraints, and timelines.
Align cross-functional teams
Ensure design, engineering, and stakeholders understand what’s being built and why—without relying on constant meetings.
Document decisions and context
Manage and clarify decisions, specs, notes, feedback, and trade-offs in one place to keep context alive and accessible asynchronously.
Track progress and unblock teams
Stay on top of what’s in progress, what’s at risk, and what’s done so you can spot blockers early and keep things moving.
Collect insights and user feedback
Spot patterns, prioritize fixes, and turn feedback into better product decisions.
Surface updates to stakeholders
Share clear, timely updates that keep leadership informed without adding unnecessary noise.
From idea to release, Whimsical brings everything together so you can align your team, move fast, and deliver the outcomes you’re responsible for.Get started for free
The tools you need.In one place.For less.
Your tools
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover board use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover doc use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
App(s) to cover project use cases:
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Team size1
Choose your team size
Whimsical
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Fully covers board cases
- Flowcharts
- Mind maps
- Wireframes
- Whiteboards
- Sticky notes
Fully covers doc cases
- Plans, briefs, and PRDs
- Notes
- Documentation
- Wikis
- User research
Fully covers project cases
- Projects and tasks
- Roadmaps
- Bugs and feature requests
- Project communication
- Workflow integrations
Ready to switch but stuck in a contract?
We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.Send your contract
Built for PMs who turn ideas into outcomes
From diagrams to PRDs, and tasks to team comms, Whimsical keeps you connected and moving forward.
Frequently asked questions
Yes—Whimsical is one of the best tools for product managers and cross-functional teams who need to move fast and stay aligned. It combines product management, visual collaboration, and documentation tools in one easy-to-use workspace.
Product managers, designers, and engineers can map out user flows, write clear specs, manage projects, and share async updates—all without switching between apps. Whimsical helps cross-functional product teams stay focused, connected, and in sync from idea to launch.
The best tools for product discovery help teams explore ideas visually, map user flows, and move from insight to execution without friction. Flowcharts, mind maps, sticky notes, and wireframes are essential formats for early-stage product thinking.
Whimsical brings all of these into one connected space—so product managers can run ideation workshops, diagram user journeys, organize research, and share ideas without switching between apps. Everything stays linked, visual, and structured from day one.
Learn more about using Whimsical for product discovery and ideation →
The key to writing effective product specs is clarity, structure, and shared context. The best specs are focused, visual, and easy for designers and engineers to act on—without digging through dense docs.
Whimsical helps PMs create clean, visual specs that combine text, flowcharts, and wireframes in one place. You can embed boards, tag teammates for feedback, and keep everything linked and searchable. From feature ideas to full release briefs, Whimsical helps you write specs that actually get read—and drive alignment.
Misalignment happens when context is scattered—across tools, Slack threads, and siloed docs. The best way to keep product teams in sync is to connect specs, roadmaps, tasks, and decisions in one shared workspace.
Whimsical brings everything together—so product managers, designers, and engineers always see the same picture. From kickoff to launch, everyone understands what’s being built, why it matters, and where it stands.
Whimsical is built for product thinking—not just task tracking. While Jira, Trello, Asana, and Linear focus on task management, Whimsical connects diagrams, wireframes, docs, tasks, and async communication in one visual workspace.
With Whimsical Projects, teams can plan, track, and communicate without the clutter of traditional project management tools. PMs, designers, and engineers stay aligned—from early discovery through to delivery—without switching between apps or losing context.
Whimsical is built for product teams—not just visual thinking. While Miro, FigJam, and Lucidchart are great for whiteboarding and diagramming, Whimsical goes further—connecting visuals like flowcharts and wireframes directly to PRDs, tasks, and async updates.
With Whimsical Boards, you can create flowcharts, mind maps, wireframes, and sticky notes—then bring them directly into real product work. No more bouncing between apps or losing context. From exploration to execution, everything stays connected.
Whimsical is focused, fast, and purpose-built for product teams. Unlike ClickUp or Notion—which try to cover every use case—Whimsical gives PMs, designers, and engineers exactly what they need—and nothing they don’t.
Whimsical combines four core tools in one calm, connected workspace:
- Projects for project management and task tracking
- Boards for diagramming, wireframing, and whiteboarding
- Docs for clear writing and knowledge management
- Posts for async project updates, team check-ins, decision making, and more
Whimsical brings these tools together in one connected workspace—so your team can move from idea to execution without the clutter of bloated all-in-one platforms.
Yes—Whimsical integrates with many of the apps you’re already using, like Slack, GitHub, Figma, Jira, Notion, ClickUp, and more.
Yes—Whimsical is secure and scalable for your team, whether you’re a startup or an enterprise. It’s SOC 2 Type II compliant, supports SAML SSO and SCIM for secure authentication, and follows industry best practices for data protection and privacy.
Whimsical is trusted by leading product teams at companies like Anthropic, Retool, and Klaviyo, and is built to support both small teams and fast-growing organizations. It’s fast, reliable, and ready for the way modern product teams work.