Whiteboards

Virtual whiteboards for async and real-time collaboration

Brainstorm, organize, and collaborate with your team, no matter where or when.

Collaborate from anywhere—Bring ideas to life—whether you're mapping out workflows, brainstorming with sticky notes, or exploring early designs.

The modern virtual whiteboard that redefines whiteboard

Freehand drawing

Use the marker, highlighter, and shape detection tools to express your ideas without any limits.

Sticky notes

A more collaborative, shareable version of the sticky notes we all know and love. Use sticky notes in Boards for brainstorming, card sorting exercises , retros, and more.

Present mode

Use frames to create slides or a group of content and present in full screen without any distractions.

The essentials,
done right

Built for speed

Optimized for speed and efficiency to keep you in a state of flow.

Multiplayer editing

Work together in real-time to keep your momentum going.

Hidden cursors

Hide cursors to make collaborators anonymous or reduce visual distraction.

Comments

Have focused conversations where the work happens, without the noise of chat apps.

Images and video

Upload images or embed videos from Loom, YouTube, and more to provide context.

Version history

View previous versions of your boards and restore them to an earlier state.

Timer and voting

Run more productive workshops with built-in timers to keep activities on track, and voting features to streamline group decisions and feedback.

Create tasks anywhere

Create tasks right where you’re whiteboarding in boards—no app switching or pasting required. Whimsical AI automatically fills in task titles and descriptions, embedding related content to keep everything connected and actionable.

Uniquely interconnected

Everything in your Whimsical workspace is connected. Simply type @ to link a file, task, or teammate anywhere in Whimsical.

You can even display links as live embeds, making important context easier to understand and always up to date.

Whimsical allows our entire team to come together quickly to share ideas in a way that flows together and is easy to read and understand.

Milan B.

Education Industry

Whiteboarding sessions are much more streamlined now. All the stakeholders can sketch, refine, and iterate on product wireframes or user flows in real-time.

Thomas B.

IT Industry

Whether I’m brainstorming ideas or working with my team, it adds a touch of style to everything. Whimsical has become my go-to for making ideas come alive visually.

Nathan

Product Manager

