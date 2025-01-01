Virtual whiteboards for async and real-time collaboration
Brainstorm, organize, and collaborate with your team, no matter where or when.
The modern virtual whiteboard that redefines ‘whiteboard’
Freehand drawing
Use the marker, highlighter, and shape detection tools to express your ideas without any limits.
Sticky notes
A more collaborative, shareable version of the sticky notes we all know and love. Use sticky notes in Boards for brainstorming, card sorting exercises , retros, and more.
Present mode
Use frames to create slides or a group of content and present in full screen without any distractions.
done right
Built for speed
Optimized for speed and efficiency to keep you in a state of flow.
Multiplayer editing
Work together in real-time to keep your momentum going.
Hidden cursors
Hide cursors to make collaborators anonymous or reduce visual distraction.
Comments
Have focused conversations where the work happens, without the noise of chat apps.
Images and video
Upload images or embed videos from Loom, YouTube, and more to provide context.
Version history
View previous versions of your boards and restore them to an earlier state.
Timer and voting
Run more productive workshops with built-in timers to keep activities on track, and voting features to streamline group decisions and feedback.
Create tasks anywhere
Create tasks right where you’re whiteboarding in boards—no app switching or pasting required. Whimsical AI automatically fills in task titles and descriptions, embedding related content to keep everything connected and actionable.
Uniquely interconnected
Everything in your Whimsical workspace is connected. Simply type @ to link a file, task, or teammate anywhere in Whimsical.
You can even display links as live embeds, making important context easier to understand and always up to date.
Testimonials
“Whimsical allows our entire team to come together quickly to share ideas in a way that flows together and is easy to read and understand.”
Milan B.
Education Industry
“Whiteboarding sessions are much more streamlined now. All the stakeholders can sketch, refine, and iterate on product wireframes or user flows in real-time.”
Thomas B.
IT Industry
“Whether I’m brainstorming ideas or working with my team, it adds a touch of style to everything. Whimsical has become my go-to for making ideas come alive visually.”
Nathan
Product Manager
Docs, Posts, and Projects included with Boards—all for one price
Docs
Clutter-free docs to align your team and move work forward.Explore docs
Posts
A mindful approach to team communication free from noise.Explore posts
Projects
Thoughtfully minimal and blazingly fast project management.Explore projects
Boards
An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, and whiteboards.Explore boards