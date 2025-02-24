Releases
Our latest features and improvements to help you work with more focus and less friction.
- 2026.6
More languages for syntax highlighting
Syntax highlighting in code blocks now supports more languages:
- Dart
- GraphQL
- Groovy
- PowerShell
- Scala
- TOML
- Zig
- 2026.5
Paste text onto objects
You can now paste text directly onto selected objects to add new text or replace what’s already there. Works for any object that supports text input.
- 2026.4
Tabbed folders
We’ve introduced tabbed folders: an extra way to organize and visually scan files using clearly labeled tabs. This layout supports drag-and-drop reordering, renaming, and adding new tabs. Think of tabbed folders as your space to bundle related content– all your files and context in one place, neatly organized in tabs you can scan at a glance.
To try out tabbed folders:
- Create a new tabbed folder from Create new in your navbar or in the file banner in parent directories.
- Convert an existing folder by going to the folder options menu and select Switch to tabbed layout.
You can switch back to the classic folder view at any time.
Learn more in our help center, or see how the Whimsical team uses tabbed folders in our blog.
- 2026.3
Scrollbars in boards
Things are looking up...down and sideways too!
We've added vertical and horizontal scrollbars to boards, so it’s easier to navigate and find your way around.
- 2026.2
Snappier tables in boards
We've expanded table snapping so you can line things up without getting stuck between a row and a hard place:
- When resizing a table, its borders and dividers will snap to nearby objects.
- When resizing or moving other board objects, they will snap to table column dividers and borders.
- 2026.1
Quick-add improvements
Quick-add just got...quicker. Here's what's new:
- Quick-add is always on. You don't have to enter a special mode or wonder where it went after accidentally disabling it. Just create a shape and quick-add will pop up, ready to go.
- Works in all directions. You can now quick-add shapes above existing ones, not just beside or below them as it was before.
- 2025.11
Full emoji support for comment reactions
Our comment reactions just became fluent in emoji.
React to comments with any emoji you can think of - choose from the default emoji library, add your own custom emojis, or pull in your Slack emoji set using our Slack importer.
- 2025.10
Collapsible headings and toggle lists
We’re expanding Whimsical Docs with something many of you have been asking for - toggles and collapsible headings.
- Any heading in a doc is now collapsible or expandable, making longer content feel more manageable and scannable.
- You can also add custom toggle lists anywhere in your doc to hide smaller details like screenshots, notes, technical specs or background research.
So go ahead - fold, unfold, and let your docs breathe a little.
- 2025.9
Export multiple frames as a single zip file
You can now download multiple board frames at once—bundled together in a single zip file.
Previously, each frame had to be exported one by one, which could hit browser limits and result in incomplete exports. Now, all selected frames are bundled together and exported in one go.
- 2025.8
Recent improvements
We’ve got some highly requested updates to expand on soon (that’s a hint 😉). In the meantime, here are a few quality-of-life improvements we’ve shipped to make working in Whimsical even better.
Boards
- Viewers and commenters can now copy text from boards, making it easier to reference or quote content without needing edit access
File uploads
- Double-clicking a PDF now opens a preview
- You can now right-click an uploaded file to download it