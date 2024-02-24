- 2024.36
Paste tables into Whimsical from your favorite spreadsheet app
You can now copy tables from Excel, Google Sheets, Numbers, etc. and paste as tables into Whimsical.
Pro tip: You can use the “Paste as” option to transform tables into sticky notes, cards, or bulleted lists.
Learn more about using tables in Whimsical.
- 2024.34
Some things have moved!
You may have noticed some changes in the UI lately. We’ve been cleaning things up to make it feel simpler and lighter. Don’t worry—we haven’t removed anything! Here’s a quick recap of where things have moved:
Spellcheck, text size, and version history
These features, once located in the bottom-right action bar, have moved to the file menu, which is beside the file name. You knew we had version history, didn’t you? 😉
Search & recent files
Search is now located in the sidebar, but the shortcut remains the same — CMD-J (Mac) or OPT-J (PC).
Recents was removed from the sidebar, but the feature still remains. When you open Search, your recently accessed files show by default.
Find in page
Formerly known as “Search Here,” Find in page is now a separate interface element. The shortcut remains the same – Command-F (Mac) and Ctrl-F (PC). You can also open it from the file menu using “Find...’
Export
Export options are now part of the Share menu. Whether you want to share a link, export an image, or invite a teammate, you’ll find everything you need in this menu.
Voting
Voting has moved to the toolbar below the Timer. It’s there when you need it and stays out of the way when you don’t.
One last thing…
We’re mindful about changing familiar things because we know it can be disruptive. These changes are designed to make room for new things to come. If something feels off after the dust settles, please let us know! 💜
- 2024.35
New warnings and controls when editing color themes
Users now receive a warning when they edit a color theme, alerting them that their changes will affect other boards using that theme. This helps prevent users from unintentionally changing color themes used by other team members.
For org plan customers, a new setting allows restricting default color theme editing to admins only. You can enable this at whimsical.com/workspace/settings.
Learn more about editing color themes and restricting theme edit permissions.
- 2024.32
Board tables—rebuilt from the ground up
We’ve released a significant update to board tables. Now, you can adjust table columns and rows more intuitively, apply different color combinations, format text, and much more. This update also ensures better support for writing Chinese, Japanese, and other languages with special characters, making tables more accessible for everyone.
- 2024.33
New Slack notifications
You can now receive notifications in Slack about comments on files you’re watching, @-mentions in comments, reactions to your comments, and file invitations. If you’re a workspace admin, you can also receive notifications about new members in your workspace and requests from viewers to become editors.
To get started, connect the Slack app to your Whimsical account by going to https://whimsical.com/install/slack, or learn more about the Whimsical Slack app.
- 2024.31
Granular notification preferences
Do you get too much email? Whimsical now lets you choose how you want to receive notifications. For each notification type, you can choose if you want to be notified by email, Slack, or just in the notification inbox.
Configure your notifications at https://whimsical.com/account.
- 2024.30
Notification inbox
We’ve released the notification inbox, a centralized space for all your Whimsical workspace activity. You’ll receive alerts for comments, mentions, reactions, file invites, and access requests. You can also customize your email settings to stay focused and minimize distractions. We hope this feature helps you manage your work both efficiently and calmly in Whimsical.
- 2024.29
SAML session expiration notices
Users logging in with SAML will now see a notice before their session expires. This lets them re-authenticate at a convenient time, instead of being interrupted in the middle of their work.
The warning will show 2 hours, 1 hour, and 10 minutes before your session expires.
This feature is available for all workspaces with a timed SAML session expiration policy. Learn more about SAML session expiration.
- 2024.27
AVIF Image Support in Boards and Docs
We now support AVIF image files in Whimsical boards and docs. AVIF, a next-generation image format, offers better compression and quality, wide color gamut, and high dynamic range (HDR), meaning your pictures will look sharper while taking up less space. This ensures that your images load faster without sacrificing quality.
AVIF support is available for all users. You can add an AVIF image by selecting “Upload image” from the toolbar, or by dragging it from your computer onto a board or doc.