- 2024.6
Present your wireframes
You can now turn your wireframes into a presentation. Click the present icon at the top-right corner, select and arrange the frames you want to present and hit Present to start a full-screen slideshow you can easily click through.
Note: you will have to navigate between the slides using your keyboard arrow keys.
- 2024.5
View embedded boards as presentations
You can now display embedded boards in a presentation format! Paste a board link into a doc and select presentation to view its content in a click-through deck.
- 2024.4
A new home for product updates
We’ve given product updates...an update! You can now explore our latest releases without leaving the Whimsical web app. Find something you like? Celebrate it with the Whimsicians who made it happen.
- 2024.3
View your AI prompt history
Now you can find your 10 most recent prompts in the AI modal to edit and reuse.
- 2024.2
Our Grammarly integration is here!
Grammarly’s browser extensions are now compatible with Whimsical to help you identify typos, write clearly, and convey the right tone, whatever you’re writing. For those using the Grammarly desktop app with Whimsical, we fixed the bug that put accepted suggestions in the wrong place.
- 2024.1
Our built-in emoji keyboard is here
Brighten any doc or board by typing : to search and add emojis.