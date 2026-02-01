Command menu, better connectors, and custom colors
Command menu
The new command menu gives you quick, keyboard-first access to every tool and action in Whimsical.
Commands are shown based on the context you’re in. For example, if you’re working on a board, you can search for an object you would like to add.
You can also browse all available commands by pressing
Command+
K and then
Enter.
Better connectors
It’s now easier to move and modify connectors:
- Any freestanding connector can now be moved without restrictions.
- Connectors now show the exact point where they are attached when selected.
- Both elbow and straight/curved connectors now always show handles for dragging edges and control points.
- Elbow connector edges now snap to other nearby edges when being moved.
Custom colors in Boards
Whimsical now lets you set custom colors for board objects.
Click on the new + option in the color picker and chose the color visually or by specifying a hex code. You can also pick it from anywhere on the screen using the eyedropper.
Once a custom color is added, it can be reused for other objects. You can also edit an existing custom color by right-clicking it in the color picker. The changes will apply to all objects using that color.
Improvements
- Version history in Boards now loads from newest to oldest, so you get immediate access to recent changes. We've also made it faster and fixed stability issues when opening history in large boards.
- Multiplayer collaboration in boards is now faster and more reliable. You can also see (and follow) the cursors of anonymous viewers, and idle users are no longer shown as active.
- You can now paste markdown tables into Docs.
- Link shortcut in editor is now
Shift+
Command+
U, as
Command+
Kis used for the command menu.
- Voting info can now be collapsed while voting is active.
- Shapes in Whimsical now have the same text padding, regardless of the shape size.
Bug fixes
- Fixed rendering of links inside Linear backlinks.
- When pasting an image into a section or frame, the image is now always centered inside the selected container.
- Fixed spaces being dropped in some cases when replying to comments via email.
- Links to deleted comments correctly route you to the parent file.
- Slack notifications now always display only once, not twice.
- Fixed SVG images sometimes getting converted to bitmaps when adding to a board.
- When clicking into a draft comment in Docs discussion section, cursor no longer jumps to the end of content.
- When moving files, “Last modified by” will no longer be updated.
- Fixed incorrect selection on double-click when objects are inside a nested group.
- When viewing a board with view-only access, copying will correctly copy selected objects rather than the whole board.
- Images imported on Windows should no longer appear blurry in some instances.
- Desktop app badge will now update when the application window is closed as well.
- You can now correctly add plain text before inline code when it starts at the beginning of a paragraph.
- Fixed desktop app requiring login on every launch in some instances.
- Clicking on a blank line when editing text in Safari now correctly moves the cursor.
- Images inside callouts no longer extend past the callout boundary.
- Images can now be dragged inside table cells in Docs.
- Search now correctly highlights keywords in nested file blocks.
- F11 key now correctly opens full screen view on Windows desktop app.
- Docs version history no longer shows the title twice.
- Fixed selecting comment text inside table cells.
- Fixed creation of new blocks in Docs between two toggle lists.
- Fixed discarded comments not being discarded in some instances.
- Fixed shortcuts in wireframe frame toolbar.
- When editing text in Boards, it no longer incorrectly wraps when typing : after a space.