Tabbed folders
We’ve introduced tabbed folders: an extra way to organize and visually scan files using clearly labeled tabs. This layout supports drag-and-drop reordering, renaming, and adding new tabs. Think of tabbed folders as your space to bundle related content– all your files and context in one place, neatly organized in tabs you can scan at a glance.
To try out tabbed folders:
- Create a new tabbed folder from Create new in your navbar or in the file banner in parent directories.
- Convert an existing folder by going to the folder options menu and select Switch to tabbed layout.
You can switch back to the classic folder view at any time.
Learn more in our help center, or see how the Whimsical team uses tabbed folders in our blog.