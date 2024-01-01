Build user flows and process diagrams.
Build low-fidelity wireframes with drag-and-drop components.
Brainstorm, organize ideas, and show your thinking.
Format text, embed visuals, and connect project info.
Generate flowcharts and mind maps in seconds.
Wireframe any screen faster with low-fidelity, drag-and-drop components.
Build wireframes without learning complicated software.
Arrange and explain interface elements in low-fidelity.
Bring work streams and teammates together on one board.
Build and analyze sitemap formations.
Pitch new functionality with embedded wireframes.
Plot and compare user interaction flows.
Align on your next build from one workspace.