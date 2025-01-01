Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand

Projects

Plan, create, manage, and communicate in one place

Whimsical is the only workspace where tasks, documentation, and communication seamlessly integrate inside every project.

Get started free
PlanCentralize plans, decisions, and key artifacts alongside tasks to keep your team aligned and focused.
CreateDocument the work and bring clarity to your projects with wireframes, diagrams, and more.
ManageTurn plans into actionable tasks and track progress effortlessly as work moves forward.
CommunicateShare project updates, team check-ins, and more where work happens. Send posts to Slack for increased visibility.

Say goodbye to the friction of managing projects across multiple apps

Say goodbye to the friction of managing projects across multiple apps

Effortlessly organize teams and projects company-wide

Whimsical is where calm work flows from one stage to the next for every project. Run brainstorming sessions, create requirements docs, message your team, and manage tasks—all within Whimsical.

Create tasks anywhere

Turn any selected content into a task right where you’re working—no app switching or pasting needed. Whimsical AI automatically fills in task titles and descriptions, embedding related content to keep everything connected and actionable.

Posts keep everyone in the loop

Posts bring important updates and discussions into focus—where the real work happens, not lost in the chaos of chat apps.

Learn more
Features
The essentials,
done right

Task linking and organization

Embed tasks into others or break down steps with checklists for better organization.

My tasks

Manage all your assigned tasks across all projects, in one easy-to-find spot.

Status, assignee, tags

Pre-built task fields keep things organized and ensure everyone is informed.

Notification inbox

View and manage all your Whimsical notifications in one place.

Custom workflows

Define unique task states to tailor Whimsical to the way your team works.

Views and filters

Separate signal from noise and see what matters most to you.

Get started free

Import existing tasks

Move your existing projects and tasks from your current tool into Whimsical with our importer.

Integrations

Connect your Whimsical workflow to other tools including GitHub, Figma, Slack, Notion, Loom, and more.

Loom logo
Notion logo
GitHub logo
Slack logo
Front logo
Loom logo
Notion logo
GitHub logo
Slack logo
Front logo
Loom logo
Notion logo
GitHub logo
Slack logo
Front logo

Uniquely interconnected

Everything in your Whimsical workspace is connected. Simply type @ to link a file, task, or teammate anywhere in Whimsical.

You can even display links as live embeds, making important context easier to understand and always up to date.

Testimonials

I have been using Whimsical for years because it makes my job as a product manager much more manageable.

Product Manager

Financial Services Industry

It’s the ultimate place to make product management deliverables. Throughout our product management process, it’s generally a Whimsical file we’re working in.

Kate Harrison

Senior Product Manager

What really sets Whimsical apart from other tools is the attention to detail. The team at Whimsical clearly put a lot of thought into making the tool as user-friendly as possible.

Gary Gaspar

CEO, Marker.io

Boards, Docs, and Posts included with Projects—all for one price

Boards

An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, and whiteboards.

Explore boards

Docs

Clutter-free docs to align your team and move work forward.

Explore docs

Posts

A mindful approach to team communication free from noise.

Explore posts