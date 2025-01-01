Plan, create, manage, and communicate in one place
Whimsical is the only workspace where tasks, documentation, and communication seamlessly integrate inside every project.
Say goodbye to the friction of managing projects across multiple apps
Effortlessly organize teams and projects company-wide
Whimsical is where calm work flows from one stage to the next for every project. Run brainstorming sessions, create requirements docs, message your team, and manage tasks—all within Whimsical.
Create tasks anywhere
Turn any selected content into a task right where you’re working—no app switching or pasting needed. Whimsical AI automatically fills in task titles and descriptions, embedding related content to keep everything connected and actionable.
Posts keep everyone in the loop
Posts bring important updates and discussions into focus—where the real work happens, not lost in the chaos of chat apps.Learn more
done right
Task linking and organization
Embed tasks into others or break down steps with checklists for better organization.
My tasks
Manage all your assigned tasks across all projects, in one easy-to-find spot.
Status, assignee, tags
Pre-built task fields keep things organized and ensure everyone is informed.
Notification inbox
View and manage all your Whimsical notifications in one place.
Custom workflows
Define unique task states to tailor Whimsical to the way your team works.
Views and filters
Separate signal from noise and see what matters most to you.
Import existing tasks
Move your existing projects and tasks from your current tool into Whimsical with our importer.
Integrations
Connect your Whimsical workflow to other tools including GitHub, Figma, Slack, Notion, Loom, and more.
Uniquely interconnected
Everything in your Whimsical workspace is connected. Simply type @ to link a file, task, or teammate anywhere in Whimsical.
You can even display links as live embeds, making important context easier to understand and always up to date.
Testimonials
“I have been using Whimsical for years because it makes my job as a product manager much more manageable.”
Product Manager
Financial Services Industry
“It’s the ultimate place to make product management deliverables. Throughout our product management process, it’s generally a Whimsical file we’re working in.”
Kate Harrison
Senior Product Manager
“What really sets Whimsical apart from other tools is the attention to detail. The team at Whimsical clearly put a lot of thought into making the tool as user-friendly as possible.”
Gary Gaspar
CEO, Marker.io
Boards, Docs, and Posts included with Projects—all for one price
Boards
An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, and whiteboards.Explore boards
Docs
Clutter-free docs to align your team and move work forward.Explore docs
Posts
A mindful approach to team communication free from noise.Explore posts