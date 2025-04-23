Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Why waste time and money using multiple apps when you can just use one?

Whimsical brings all your ideas, docs, and projects into one interconnected workspace. Used by some of the world’s top teams—from startups to enterprises.

Compare your tools

  • 4.7 out of 5

  • 4.9 out of 5

  • 4.6 out of 5

Highly rated
and reviewed

From ideation to launch in one app

Working across multiple apps slows you down and costs you more.

Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.

Software
Tool
Price
Miro
Boards
$8.00
Notion
Docs
$10.00
Jira
Projects
$7.30
Subtotal:
$25.30 Month Editor

Total:
$303.60 Year

Pricing based on lowest cost paid plan (typically requires annual billing) on competitors’ websites.

Whimsical

One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.

Fully covers board cases
  • Flowcharts
  • Mind maps
  • Wireframes
  • Whiteboards
  • Sticky notes
Fully covers doc cases
  • Plans, briefs, and PRDs
  • Notes
  • Documentation
  • Wikis
  • User research
Fully covers project cases
  • Projects and tasks
  • Roadmaps
  • Bugs and feature requests
  • Project communication
  • Workflow integrations
Software
Tool
Price
Whimsical
Boards, Docs, Projects
$10.00
Subtotal:
$10.00 Month Editor
Save 60% using Whimsical!
Total:
$120.00 Year

Less complexity, fewer apps, more focus, and calmer teams.

Ready to switch but stuck in a contract?

We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.

Select a tool to compare to Whimsical

Whimsical
Board tools
Doc tools
PM tools
$10 / user / month
    Asana
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $10.99 / user / month
    Compare
    Basecamp
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $15 / user / month
    Compare
    ClickUp
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $7 / user / month
    Compare
    Coda
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $10 / user / month
    Compare
    Confluence
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $5.40 / user / month
    Compare
    FigJam
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $3 / user / month
    Compare
    Jira
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $7.30 / user / month
    Compare
    Linear
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $8 / user / month
    Compare
    Lucidchart
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $9 / user / month
    Compare
    Lucidspark
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $9 / user / month
    Compare
    Miro
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $8 / user / month
    Compare
    Monday
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $9 / user / month
    Compare
    Mural
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $9.99 / user / month
    Compare
    Notion
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $10 / user / month
    Compare
    Shortcut
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $8.50 / user / month
    Compare
    Trello
    Board tools
    Doc tools
    PM tools
    $5 / user / month
    Compare
Why Whimsical?

Talk to our users

Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.

While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.

Ruslans Melniks
FounderMILINEX
MILINEX