Whimsical is a more complete alternative to FigJam—designed to help teams move from early ideas to shipped work, all in one place.

FigJam is great for collaborative whiteboarding, but teams still need separate tools to write specs, manage projects, and share updates—which leads to silos, context switching, and scattered work.

Whimsical goes further. It includes dedicated tools for:

Whiteboarding, diagramming, and wireframing with Boards

Writing and knowledge management with Docs

Project management with Projects

Async updates, check-ins, and more with Posts

Whimsical helps your team move from idea to launch—all in one calm, connected workspace. No context switching. No juggling multiple apps.