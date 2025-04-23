FigJam is great for whiteboarding—but once the session ends, work gets scattered. Teams need other tools to write specs, manage tasks, and move projects forward. Whimsical brings whiteboarding, docs, and project management into one calm, connected workspace—so your team can go from idea to launch without jumping between disconnected tools.
Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Choose your team size
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.Send your contract
Manage all your work in one place. Whimsical supports every step, from thinking to planning to building.Get started for free
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
Whimsical is a more complete alternative to FigJam—designed to help teams move from early ideas to shipped work, all in one place.
FigJam is great for collaborative whiteboarding, but teams still need separate tools to write specs, manage projects, and share updates—which leads to silos, context switching, and scattered work.
Whimsical goes further. It includes dedicated tools for:
Whimsical helps your team move from idea to launch—all in one calm, connected workspace. No context switching. No juggling multiple apps.
Yes—Whimsical is a strong FigJam alternative, especially for teams who want to do more than whiteboard.
Whimsical helps teams share ideas and stay aligned with features like:
Many teams find Whimsical cleaner, faster, and easier to use than FigJam—especially when they want to keep everything in one place.
Yes—Whimsical can fully replace FigJam for whiteboarding, while giving your team more ways to follow through.
You can create flowcharts, wireframes, mind maps, sticky notes, and diagrams in Whimsical—everything you’d expect from a modern whiteboarding tool.
Whimsical also includes AI-powered features like text-to-flowchart and AI-generated mind maps, so you can go from raw ideas to structured diagrams in seconds.
And unlike FigJam, Whimsical also includes Projects, Docs, and Posts—so you can move beyond diagrams to actually plan and build, without jumping between apps.
Whimsical includes several purpose-built tools that go beyond whiteboarding—so your team can go from idea to launch without bouncing between apps.
In addition to core whiteboarding features, Whimsical also offers wireframing tools that FigJam doesn’t—helping teams align faster on user flows and interfaces.
To keep work moving forward, Whimsical also provides:
FigJam is built for early-stage collaboration. Whimsical gives you the full workflow—from visualizing ideas to planning and building—all in one calm, connected app.
For teams that want to move beyond brainstorming and actually ship work, Whimsical is often the better choice.
FigJam is great for early-stage collaboration, but teams often hit a wall when it’s time to write specs, manage projects, or keep stakeholders aligned. That usually means switching to other apps—slowing momentum and creating silos.
Whimsical combines everything in one connected workspace, helping teams stay focused and move faster with fewer distractions. It’s especially well-suited for product, design, and engineering teams working together to:
It’s a faster way to go from idea to outcome—all in one app.
Teams choose Whimsical over FigJam because it’s more than a whiteboard—it’s a complete workspace that helps them plan, write, and ship work without jumping between tools.
FigJam is great for collaborative whiteboarding and early ideas, but teams need more turn bring their ideas to life so they end up jumping between other apps for documentation, project tracking, and updates.
Whimsical brings everything together—Projects, Boards, Docs, and Posts—so your team can go from brainstorming to execution in one calm, connected workspace.
Yes—while Whimsical doesn’t yet support direct imports from FigJam, most teams recreate their boards quickly by pasting screenshots into Whimsical or starting fresh with our templates and drag-and-drop tools.
Whimsical also includes AI-powered features like text-to-flowchart and AI-generated mind maps, so you can go from raw ideas to structured diagrams in seconds.
We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.
Have a question about switching? Contact our friendly customer support team →
You don’t have to wait out your FigJam contract to get started with Whimsical.
Use this form to send us copy of your current agreement or a screenshot of your plan details (be sure it shows the total amount and end date). We’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.
Have questions? You can use the same form to get in touch with our friendly customer support team.