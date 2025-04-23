Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand

CompareShortcut

It’s not a shortcut if it slows you down

Shortcut promises a unified experience—but it’s built mostly for engineers. Teams still need other tools to brainstorm ideas, write briefs, and manage non-engineering tasks. Whimsical gives all teams a shared space to think, plan, and build—combining whiteboarding, docs, and project management in one calm, connected workspace.

Get started free

From ideation to launch in one app

Working across multiple apps slows you down and costs you more.

Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.

Get started for free

Coverage & price comparison:

Shortcut

Select the app(s) your team uses.

Shortcut does not cover board use cases

Select the app(s) your team uses.

Shortcut partially covers doc use cases

Select the app(s) your team uses.

Shortcut fully covers project use cases

Select the app(s) your team uses.

Software
Tool
Price
Miro
Boards
$8.00
Notion
Docs
$10.00
Shortcut
Docs, Projects
$8.50
Subtotal:
$26.50 Month Editor

Team size1

1
1,000

Choose your team size

Total:
$318.00 Year

Pricing based on lowest cost paid plan (typically requires annual billing) on competitors’ websites.

Whimsical

One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.

Fully covers board cases
  • Flowcharts
  • Mind maps
  • Wireframes
  • Whiteboards
  • Sticky notes
Fully covers doc cases
  • Plans, briefs, and PRDs
  • Notes
  • Documentation
  • Wikis
  • User research
Fully covers project cases
  • Projects and tasks
  • Roadmaps
  • Bugs and feature requests
  • Project communication
  • Workflow integrations
Software
Tool
Price
Whimsical
Boards, Docs, Projects
$10.00
Subtotal:
$10.00 Month Editor
Save 62% using Whimsical!
Total:
$120.00 Year

Less complexity, fewer apps, more focus, and calmer teams.

Get started free

Ready to switch but stuck in a contract?

We’ve got you covered. Send us your current contract, and we’ll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.

Send your contract

Highly rated
and reviewed

Unite teams,
tasks, and tools

Manage all your work in one place. Whimsical supports every step, from thinking to planning to building.

Get started for free
Boards
Docs
Projects
Posts
Get started for free
Why Whimsical?

Talk to our users

Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.

While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.

Ruslans Melniks
FounderMILINEX
MILINEX

Frequently asked questions