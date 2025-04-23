Notion’s database approach is powerful, but it can get complex fast. And many teams using Notion end up needing a separate project management tool for software development. Whimsical combines structured project management with built-in docs, diagrams, and visual thinking tools to keep work clear and easy to move forward. Plan in context and move from ideas to outcomes. A calm, connected workspace that works for technical and non-technical teams alike.
Whimsical is a simpler, faster, more streamlined way of working.
Select the app(s) your team uses.
Choose your team size
One place for all your ideas, docs, and projects.
Whimsical is the best-kept secret in productivity tools. Flowcharts that feel like sketching. Sticky notes, docs, wireframes, and tasks in one place. AI assistance that’s actually helpful.
While other tools compete to be “everything for everyone,” Whimsical seems laser-focused on clarity and speed.
Whimsical is a faster, more opinionated alternative to Notion—built to help teams think, plan, and execute with greater clarity.
While Notion is a flexible workspace focused on documents and databases, Whimsical includes purpose-built tools designed for specific workflows.
Whimsical gives your team:
Notion’s flexibility is powerful—but it often requires teams to build structure from scratch. Whimsical provides a single workspace with interconnected tools and just enough structure to move from idea to launch—so you can spend less time configuring tools and more time doing the work that matters.
Yes—Whimsical is a strong Notion alternative, especially for teams who don’t want to spend time setting up complex systems just to get work done.
While Notion offers flexibility, it often requires teams to build their own workflows from scratch. Whimsical comes ready to go—with purpose-built tools for every stage of your workflow.
Instead of stitching Notion together with other apps for project management and visual thinking, Whimsical gives you a calm, connected workspace where everything is built in.
Many teams find Whimsical faster, more approachable, and better suited for moving from idea to launch—without all the setup.
Yes—Whimsical can replace Notion for both project management and knowledge management, especially for teams who want structure that’s built in, not built from scratch.
For project management, Whimsical lets you manage tasks, track progress, and organize your team’s work—without relying on custom databases or manual configuration. Many teams using Notion end up needing a separate tool for software development, but Whimsical Projects work for both technical and non-technical teams—helping your whole company stay on the same page.
For knowledge management, Whimsical gives you the essentials done right. Whimsical Docs offer a modern, clutter-free space for briefs, plans, wikis, and more—without the overhead.
And unlike Notion, Whimsical also includes Boards for visual thinking and Posts async communication—so you can simplify your workflow, reduce context switching, and spend more time actually getting work done.
Whimsical includes several purpose-built tools that go beyond what Notion offers—so you can plan, document, and execute in one connected workspace without building systems from scratch.
In addition to similar writing and knowledge management functionality as Notion, Whimsical also includes:
Notion is a flexible database of pages. Whimsical gives you the full workflow—from visualizing ideas to planning and building—all in one calm, connected app.
For teams that want to move quickly without spending a lot of time on configuration, Whimsical is often the better choice.
Notion is flexible, but that flexibility often comes at the cost of setup, ongoing maintenance, and reliance on other apps for capabilities it doesn’t provide.
Whimsical is especially well-suited for product, design, and engineering teams working together to:
It’s a calm, connected workspace that helps teams stay focused—so they can move from ideas to outcomes without all the overhead.
Teams choose Whimsical over Notion because it offers built-in structure, faster workflows, and greater ease of use.
Whimsical includes visual thinking tools—like whiteboarding, diagramming, and wireframing—directly in Boards. Notion users often pay for separate tools like Miro or FigJam, then lose time shuffling between apps and searching for siloed information.
While Notion is designed to be heavily customizable, Whimsical comes ready to go—with visual thinking, project management, documentation, and async communication tools all in one calm, connected workspace.
It’s especially appealing to teams who want clarity, speed, and a calmer way to plan and build—without the overhead of managing a complex workspace or paying for extra apps.
Yes—switching from Notion to Whimsical is simple and straightforward.
You can export your tasks from Notion and import them into Whimsical in just a few minutes. No manual copying. No messy workarounds. View our task importing guide →
While there’s no direct import for pages or databases, Whimsical supports Markdown—so you can easily paste content from Notion into Docs.
From project planning and documentation to whiteboarding and async updates, everything in Whimsical is designed to work together—so you can leave your scattered toolstack behind.
We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.
Have a question about switching? Contact our friendly customer support team
You don’t have to wait out your Notion contract to get started with Whimsical.
Use this form to send us copy of your current agreement or a screenshot of your plan details (be sure it shows the total amount and end date). We'll discount your Whimsical plan by the unused portion—so you can switch now, not later.
Have questions? You can use the same form to get in touch with our friendly customer support team.