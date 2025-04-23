Yes—switching from Notion to Whimsical is simple and straightforward.

You can export your tasks from Notion and import them into Whimsical in just a few minutes. No manual copying. No messy workarounds. View our task importing guide →

While there’s no direct import for pages or databases, Whimsical supports Markdown—so you can easily paste content from Notion into Docs.

From project planning and documentation to whiteboarding and async updates, everything in Whimsical is designed to work together—so you can leave your scattered toolstack behind.

We also offer free live onboarding sessions and setup guidance to make the transition smooth for your team.

Have a question about switching? Contact our friendly customer support team →