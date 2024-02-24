Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

2024

  1. 2024.16

    Create files from Google

    You can now create Whimsical files right from within your Google Docs. If you haven’t added our Google add-on yet, you can install it from Google’s Marketplace right here.

  2. 2024.15

    Tooltips now support color options

    Tooltips no longer have to be grey—you now have the option to change their color.

  3. 2024.14

    Linear integration

    When a Whimsical file is mentioned in your Linear issues, comments, or projects, we’ll add a backlink to them in Whimsical. Also, you’ll now see the status and title of Linear issues referenced in Whimsical.

    Learn more here.

  4. 2024.13

    Annotations supercharged

    We’ve rolled out a handful of annoteworthy updates to annotations:

    • Annotation connectors will now attach to the objects they’re pointing at, and will keep their position even if you move things around.
    • You can show or hide author names in annotations.
    • Newly created annotations will inherit the color of the previous annotation.
    • For easier access, we’ve added the annotation element to the diagram shapes menu.
    • Or, you can just use the keyboard shortcut A to quickly create a new annotation.
  5. 2024.12

    HashiCorp icons

    You'll find HashiCorp stack icons in the Design/Development category of our Icon library.

  6. 2024.11

    Table improvements in Whimsical Docs

    We’re bringing three new features to the table. Tables in docs now support:

    • Uniform styling with new rows or columns matching the style of previously added rows and columns
    • Horizontal text aligment
    • Icons
  7. 2024.10

    Keep the same color when adding new shapes

    Diagram shapes now preserve your last saved color. Any shape added from the toolbar or with a shortcut will match the look of the last one you added to the board.

  8. 2024.9

    RSS feed for Product updates

    Product updates now has an RSS feed. This lets you read product updates in your RSS reader, and stay up to date on all of the latest Whimsical feature releases.

    You can subscribe with your RSS reader of choice at https://whimsical.com/product-updates/feeds/main.

  9. 2024.8

    Image captions

    Turn captions on if you want to add more context to your visuals, or hide them if your image is worth a thousand words.