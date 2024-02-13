Annotations supercharged
We’ve rolled out a handful of annoteworthy updates to annotations:
- Annotation connectors will now attach to the objects they’re pointing at, and will keep their position even if you move things around.
- You can show or hide author names in annotations.
- Newly created annotations will inherit the color of the previous annotation.
- For easier access, we’ve added the annotation element to the diagram shapes menu.
- Or, you can just use the keyboard shortcut
Ato quickly create a new annotation.