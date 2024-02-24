Releases
Our latest features and improvements to help you work with more focus and less friction.
- 2024.32
Board tables—rebuilt from the ground up
We’ve released a significant update to board tables. Now, you can adjust table columns and rows more intuitively, apply different color combinations, format text, and much more. This update also ensures better support for writing Chinese, Japanese, and other languages with special characters, making tables more accessible for everyone.
- 2024.33
New Slack notifications
You can now receive notifications in Slack about comments on files you’re watching, @-mentions in comments, reactions to your comments, and file invitations. If you’re a workspace admin, you can also receive notifications about new members in your workspace and requests from viewers to become editors.
To get started, connect the Slack app to your Whimsical account by going to https://whimsical.com/install/slack, or learn more about the Whimsical Slack app.
- 2024.31
Granular notification preferences
Do you get too much email? Whimsical now lets you choose how you want to receive notifications. For each notification type, you can choose if you want to be notified by email, Slack, or just in the notification inbox.
Configure your notifications at https://whimsical.com/account.
- 2024.30
Notification inbox
We’ve released the notification inbox, a centralized space for all your Whimsical workspace activity. You’ll receive alerts for comments, mentions, reactions, file invites, and access requests. You can also customize your email settings to stay focused and minimize distractions. We hope this feature helps you manage your work both efficiently and calmly in Whimsical.
- 2024.29
SAML session expiration notices
Users logging in with SAML will now see a notice before their session expires. This lets them re-authenticate at a convenient time, instead of being interrupted in the middle of their work.
The warning will show 2 hours, 1 hour, and 10 minutes before your session expires.
This feature is available for all workspaces with a timed SAML session expiration policy. Learn more about SAML session expiration.
- 2024.27
AVIF Image Support in Boards and Docs
We now support AVIF image files in Whimsical boards and docs. AVIF, a next-generation image format, offers better compression and quality, wide color gamut, and high dynamic range (HDR), meaning your pictures will look sharper while taking up less space. This ensures that your images load faster without sacrificing quality.
AVIF support is available for all users. You can add an AVIF image by selecting “Upload image” from the toolbar, or by dragging it from your computer onto a board or doc.
- 2024.26
ERD endpoints for connectors
We added four new endpoints to make your next database model even nicer in boards. To customize an endpoint, select the connector and click on the three dots next to it.
- 2024.25
Desktop app for macOS
We’ve released a desktop app for macOS. Enjoy everything you love about Whimsical in the browser plus a more permanent home for your Whimsical work, tabs for better organization, keyboard shortcuts for moving between tabs, and a beautiful icon for your dock.
- 2024.24
Code blocks in text objects
Now you can add code blocks in boards, similar to docs. Simply highlight your code snippet in a text object, choose the code block type and you’re good to go.