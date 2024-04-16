Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Product updatesApril 16, 2024

User offboarding

Managing the departure of users from your workspace just got easier with our new user offboarding feature. Now, you can automatically set a departing user’s “My files” to be transferred to a designated folder after a default waiting period of 72 hours. This allows for a grace period before file relocation, ensuring that files aren’t accidentally moved. Additionally, when manually offboarding a user, you have the flexibility to move their files immediately, after the 72-hour window, or opt to leave the files in their current location.

You can set a user offboarding folder at https://whimsical.com/workspace/settings or read the documentation on user offboarding.

Newer update
Older update