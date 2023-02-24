Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
  1. All 101
  2. 2026 6
  3. 2025 11
  4. 2024 36
  5. 2023 48
FeedbackRSS

Releases

Our latest features and improvements to help you work with more focus and less friction.

FeedbackRSS
  1. 2023.11

    Jira integration

    We've just released our Jira integration so you can easily add your Whimsical boards to Jira issues.

  2. 2023.10

    Template browsing

    We’ve made it easier for your to browse through our templates so you can view, discover and choose templates that work for you and your needs!

  3. 2023.9

    Teams

    Say hi to your new sidebar and better workspace organization with teams.

  4. 2023.8

    Copy objects as images

    Right-click on any object on the board to copy it as an image. Magic!

  5. 2023.7

    Set board thumbnail

    You can now set any object as the board thumbnail by right-clicking on it and selecting "Set as Board Thumbnail".

  6. 2023.6

    Slack integration

    Preview your Whimsical files in Slack by just pasting their URLs.

  7. 2023.5

    New connector modes

    We've added three different connector modes so you can have more consistency over their appearance and style across the board.

  8. 2023.4

    AI mind mapping

    Get ready to have your mAInd blown - try out AI-assisted mind mapping.

  9. 2023.3

    Deleting sections retains contents

    Deleting a section will no longer delete its contents and the contents will remain in your board.

  10. 2023.2

    Request editor access

    Workspace viewers can now request editor access to create and edit files.