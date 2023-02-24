Releases
- 2023.11
Jira integration
We've just released our Jira integration so you can easily add your Whimsical boards to Jira issues.
- 2023.10
Template browsing
We’ve made it easier for your to browse through our templates so you can view, discover and choose templates that work for you and your needs!
- 2023.9
Teams
Say hi to your new sidebar and better workspace organization with teams.
- 2023.8
Copy objects as images
Right-click on any object on the board to copy it as an image. Magic!
- 2023.7
Set board thumbnail
You can now set any object as the board thumbnail by right-clicking on it and selecting "Set as Board Thumbnail".
- 2023.6
Slack integration
Preview your Whimsical files in Slack by just pasting their URLs.
- 2023.5
New connector modes
We've added three different connector modes so you can have more consistency over their appearance and style across the board.
- 2023.4
AI mind mapping
Get ready to have your mAInd blown - try out AI-assisted mind mapping.
- 2023.3
Deleting sections retains contents
Deleting a section will no longer delete its contents and the contents will remain in your board.
- 2023.2
Request editor access
Workspace viewers can now request editor access to create and edit files.