Releases
Our latest features and improvements to help you work with more focus and less friction.
- 2023.31
Summarize URLs with Whimsical AI
Create concise summaries of public web pages and Whimsical workspace files with Whimsical AI. Just paste a URL to visualize its content in a flowchart, mind map, or series of sticky notes.
- 2023.30
Latest bug fixes and improvements
Here's a quick round-up of our latest bug fixes, focusing mainly on improvements in object layering:
- Right-clicking in a selected frame and section now opens the context menu instead of selecting an inner object.
- Clicking outside a comment on a view-only board now closes the comment.
- You can now resize a shape all the way down to its minimum height in one go.
- Shapes with multiple lines of text sized to the minimum height no longer get resized the next time you select them.
- Objects inside sections can now be consistently moved to the front or to the back.
- Once placed inside a section, objects now maintain their previous layer order.
- When duplicating connected objects, the connectors now keep the same position as in the original, rather than moving to the front.
- We've fixed a bug where the first character typed in some languages was not always displayed.
- 2023.29
Enhanced data security for org plans
Org plan admins can secure and consolidate company data by preventing new workspace creation on their domain. Learn more here.
- 2023.28
More consistent flowchart shape expansion
Flowchart shapes, when resized or expanded, will now expand vertically, in a downward direction.
- 2023.26
Export a list of your members
Download a .csv file of all your workspace members.
- 2023.25
New icon added
We've added Notion's logo to our icon library.
- 2023.24
Embed to object
We now support object embedding so you can select an object on your board and ensure it's the sole focus in the embedded window.
- 2023.23
Cloud architecture icons
We've added a collection of cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.
For more information on how to use cloud architecture icons, please see the documentation.
- 2023.22
Toolbar changes
Wireframes, cards, and stacks of cards can now all be found under the file type Board.