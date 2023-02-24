Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
  1. All 101
  2. 2026 6
  3. 2025 11
  4. 2024 36
  5. 2023 48
FeedbackRSS

Releases

Our latest features and improvements to help you work with more focus and less friction.

FeedbackRSS
  1. 2023.21

    Improved status indicator details

    Keep track of when a file was created and who last modified it by hovering over the file status indicator.

  2. 2023.20

    New comment reactions

    We’ve added two new comment reactions:

    • 🙏
  3. 2023.19

    Resizing images snaps to width of the doc

    When resizing images in docs, you may notice that the images will now snap to the width of the doc.

  4. 2023.18

    Rename files with right click

    You can now right-click on file or folder names to rename them.

  5. 2023.17

    Whimsical AI

    Blank canvas anxiety? No more! ✨ Whimsical AI ✨ allows you to create flowcharts and mind maps in seconds.

  6. 2023.16

    Google Docs smart chip integration

    You can now embed and preview your Whimsical files in Google Docs as smart chips.

    Learn more about previewing Whimsical files in Google Docs.

  7. 2023.15

    Customize text connector colors

    You can now change and customize the colors of connector text.

  8. 2023.14

    Add and remove multiple columns in tables

    You can now easily add and remove multiple rows and columns at once in Whimsical Docs tables.

  9. 2023.13

    Improvements to commenting and searching in tables

    Tables in Whimsical Docs have got some TLC. You now have the ability to comment on individual cells and we've also improved search functionality for cell content.

  10. 2023.12

    Mobile support for Whimsical Docs

    You can now edit your Whimsical Docs on mobile phones and tablets.