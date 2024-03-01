Releases
Our latest features and improvements to help you work with more focus and less friction.
- 2024.3
View your AI prompt history
Now you can find your 10 most recent prompts in the AI modal to edit and reuse.
- 2024.2
Our Grammarly integration is here!
Grammarly’s browser extensions are now compatible with Whimsical to help you identify typos, write clearly, and convey the right tone, whatever you’re writing. For those using the Grammarly desktop app with Whimsical, we fixed the bug that put accepted suggestions in the wrong place.
- 2024.1
Our built-in emoji keyboard is here
Brighten any doc or board by typing : to search and add emojis.
- 2023.48
Rotate images in boards
You can now rotate images on Whimsical boards. If an image gets accidentally uploaded upside down, give this feature a spin.
- 2023.47
Whimsical Diagrams GPT
If you're a ChatGPT Plus user, you can now generate flowcharts, mind maps and sequence diagrams in ChatGPT with the Whimsical Diagrams GPT.
- 2023.46
Sequence diagram actors
Whimsical now has a native tool for creating sequence diagrams. To get started, click the diagram shapes menu, then select sequence diagram actor. Combine sequence diagram actors with connectors to build and scale any sequence diagram.
- 2023.45
Whimsical AI for sequence diagrams
Need to create a technical or process diagram? Consider it done. You can now create sequence diagrams instantly with Whimsical AI. To get started, select generate with AI from the toolbar, enter a text prompt, select sequence diagram, then create. Checkout this demo video for more info.
- 2023.44
Paste as options that format content for you
Decide how pasted content comes to life with new pasting options for docs and boards. Just copy content, then right-click and paste as a mind map, sticky note(s), card(s), table or bulleted list.
- 2023.43
Improved file search when adding links
We’ve made it easier to create and share links to files across your Whimsical workspace. The ‘Add link’ menu will now allow you to search files, as well as suggest files based on highlighted text. No more tab switching needed!
- 2023.42
Filter selection
You can now filter a selection of items down to just the ones you want. Select items on a board, click the filter menu, and choose a shape or color. Presto: the matching items are selected! Try it out the next time you need to move or style items in bulk.