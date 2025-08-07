Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Product updates
August 7, 2025

Recent improvements

Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. This roundup highlights recent updates - each one small on its own, but together they make Whimsical smoother, faster, and more delightful.

New:

  • On our Free plan, you can now keep track of your team and board limits using the indicator in the sidebar.
  • Keyboard shortcut for deleting selected files with Delete or Backspace.

Improved:

  • Whimsical AI is now powered by o4-mini (previously GPT-3.5) for better performance
  • More results for recently opened files​⁠⁠​ now appear in your Recent section, workspace search, and mention menu.
  • Added more text size options in the Lorem Ipsum wireframe element.
  • Renamed Text size to Text size and layout in the Doc actions menu to make layout-related settings easier to find.
  • Updated the Delete team modal to help prevent accidental deletion of important content.
  • Chinese, Japanese, and Korean characters no longer shift position when adding or editing text
  • New file icons in the Create new menu.
