Recent improvements
Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. This roundup highlights recent updates - each one small on its own, but together they make Whimsical smoother, faster, and more delightful.
New:
- On our Free plan, you can now keep track of your team and board limits using the indicator in the sidebar.
- Keyboard shortcut for deleting selected files with
Deleteor
Backspace.
Improved:
- Whimsical AI is now powered by o4-mini (previously GPT-3.5) for better performance
- More results for recently opened files now appear in your Recent section, workspace search, and mention menu.
- Added more text size options in the Lorem Ipsum wireframe element.
- Renamed Text size to Text size and layout in the Doc actions menu to make layout-related settings easier to find.
- Updated the Delete team modal to help prevent accidental deletion of important content.
- Chinese, Japanese, and Korean characters no longer shift position when adding or editing text
- New file icons in the Create new menu.