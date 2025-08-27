File upload improvements
We think you’ll get attached to these new file upload improvements - they make it easier to view, organize, and collaborate around your files in Whimsical.
Video player in boards
Video playback in boards means fewer clicks, fewer tabs, and more clarity. Just press play to see your work - demos, updates, explanations - in the context it belongs.
PDF previewer
You can now add a PDF and view it directly in Whimsical. Just click Preview to see what’s inside.
Rename files
Uploaded the right file with the wrong name? No problem. You can now rename your uploaded files to keep everything neat and tidy.
Admin controls
Admins now have more control over uploaded files. Delete outdated or unnecessary files to keep your workspace clean, clear, and compliant. Learn more about file upload management and access.
See it all in action: