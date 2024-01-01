Ultimate product pitch templateCreate a product doc
This template was created by Drew Barontini, Chief Product Officer at Differential. Drew designed this template to provide his product teams with an easy-to-use and repeatable resource to scope and pitch new product ideas.With 5 different product teams, who cumulatively produce 24+ pitches each product cycle, Drew needed a consistent resource to keep things moving forward each cycle.
Simple product brief templateCreate a product doc
This product brief template was inspired by an Asana product doc template written by ex-Asana employees and shared with the world.All of the tips in this template have been collected and adapted from the original Asana template so that anyone can create a product brief or product spec efficiently.
Visual product brief templateCreate a product doc
This template is inspired by a doc that Britt Jamison created while he was the Head of Product at Webflow. He recommends “describing a room” when writing a product brief, and this template will help you do just that.When talking about that room, describe the layout of the “room,” who can use this “room” and more. Then leave it up to the other cross-functional teams to actually build that metaphorical “room.”
Product development processCreate a product doc
This product development process doc was inspired by a doc Nora Danskey created to explain how features are developed, drive alignment across teams, and help leadership make more informed decisions.Nora Danskey, at the time Head of Product and Design Ops at Webflow, created this doc to outline exactly how all the cross-functional teams can, and should, work together during the development process.
Product strategy templateCreate a product doc
This product strategy template was inspired by a product strategy document that was crafted by Adam Fishman while he was Chief Product & Technology Officer at ResortPass.He used this document to get both feedback and buy in from leadership and other cross functional stakeholders before presenting it to the rest of the product and engineering team.
Product review process templateCreate a product doc
The inspiration for this template came from an process that that Tom Willerer’s used while he was the CPO of Opendoor to run product reviews across the whole company.He recommends using a single template like this one to keep things very consistent from team to team, and from cycle to cycle. Also to share a doc like this with any new product team members or anyone joining a product review for the first time so they can quickly get up to speed.
Mind map like a pro
Organize your thoughts, communicate complex ideas, and drive clarity across your team.
Flow through complexity
Let your ideas, processes, and information flow freely without running out of space.
Start with a wireframe
Collect feedback, align on functionality, and drive clarity before diving too deep into a project.
Docs that drive action
Help your ideas, features, and improvements actually get built with fast, intuitive product docs.
- whimsical.com/Brainstorm-Session-1
- whimsical.com/Onboarding-Userflow-1
- whimsical.com/Ecommerce-Checkout-UI-1
- whimsical.com/Tables-2-Updates-Pitch-1