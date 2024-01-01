Simple org chart templateCreate an org chart
In just a few minutes, you can turn a messy list of names and job titles into an effective org chart that can be shared with the rest of your team or embedded in a team doc.Mind maps are ideal for constructing visual org charts because they can be adjusted in just a few clicks as reporting structures change and individuals’ roles evolve.
Whimsical AICreate an org chart
With Whimsical AI powered by ChatGPT, you can instantly create an org chart from a simple text prompt or list of employee names. And when it comes time to add more employees to the org chart, you can create a new one just as easily.Like any other Whimsical org chart template, you can edit the text, add more information about the roles, or change the layout to fit your needs.
Colorful org chart templateCreate an org chart
Org charts that are easy to read, edit, and share are essential for every business. A color-coded org chart template is especially handy for large companies with various departments and teams.The simple color palette in this org chart template allows you to visually draw clear lines of reporting and outline different team structures.
